PC sector is experiencing a good moment, with high in the European market

The PC market is expected to be in high demand for a year. This is what the IDC report under analysis on regions in Europe, the Middle East and Africa points out. According to a survey by the company, the data reveal a rising demand in these regions.

According to IDC, growth is widespread. Thus, both the domestic and business markets are experiencing a good moment for sales of desktops and notebooks. In Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), 23.9 million units of PCs and notebooks were sold in the first quarter of the year. This represents an increase of 44.1% in the annual comparison. Such demand is still a reflection of the pandemic, which has caused many companies to migrate to a remote work system. In this way, many people would be upgrading their devices to models that fit the new dynamic.

In Western Europe, in particular, growth comes from the domestic sector. IDC points to 46.6% annual growth in sales between desktops for home use. In comparison, the business sector saw a 21% drop in demand for desktops in the annual comparison. The IDC data also points out HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer and ASUS are the main companies, accounting for 80.5% of the total PCs sold.

Despite the good moment, the sector may not be able to get the most out of the potential of this demand in 2021. This is due to the lack of components in the market, which makes supply difficult and increases prices, keeping potential buyers away.