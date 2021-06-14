People with larger pupils tend to be smarter, says study

The pupil, which has the function of sending external light to the retina, is linked to the intelligence of each one, according to a new study published recently. According to the scientists responsible for the research, the larger the pupils, the sharper the brain.

It’s not the first time that pupil size has been linked to cognitive functions, and it’s already been proven that they can indicate how tired we are, how excited we are, or even if we’re lying. In the recent study, two psychologists at the Georgia Institute of Technology in the United States found that the larger pupil can mean fluid intelligence, working memory capacity and attention control.

The research was carried out with the participation of 500 volunteers, aged between 18 and 35 years, who had their pupils measured with a high-powered camera and a computer. Scientists have also dimmed the laboratory’s lighting, as pupil dilation is related to the amount of light around it. Then, an eye-tracking device was turned on while the participants performed cognitive tests.

The tests evaluated three questions. The first was fluid intelligence, which involves the ability to think quickly and reason flexibly when solving problems. The second was the working memory capacity, that is, to retain information for a certain period of time, and the third was the control of attention. So, in general, they concluded that a larger pupil size is related to a greater ability to perform these tasks.

The research does not, however, show a specific cause for this, but says it is suspected to have a relationship with the ceruleus, also known as the locus coeruleus, a structure in our brain that has deep neural connections with the central nervous system. Scientists say that activity in this region is related to changes in pupil size and also to a broader organization of brain activity needed to perform complex tasks.

The study’s conclusion then says that there is a possibility that high-ability individuals will be able to better regulate cerulean activity and then switch from one mental state to another. The full study can be read in the scientific journal Science Direct.