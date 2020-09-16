Home Technology Tech news PicPay and GOL offer ticket purchase with QR Code and more spacious...
PicPay and GOL offer ticket purchase with QR Code and more spacious seat for R $ 1

This week, PicPay announced a new agreement with GOL Linhas Aéreas to provide airline ticket payments through QR Code, both on the website and through the airline’s app.

The partnership also offers a new benefit to users: the GOL + Conforto seat – considered more spacious and with a better location on the aircraft – can be purchased for R $ 1. The promotion is valid for domestic trips until September 18th.

The reduced price seat is available when the consumer receives a message, up to 72 hours after purchasing the ticket, with a code to purchase the special seat.

GOL’s intention with instant payment is to facilitate the purchase for consumers who do not have a credit card – which generates inclusion of Brazilians who are still unbanked in the air transport system. In addition, it is possible to use the PicPay wallet balance to close the deal.

This GOL checkout system was implemented by fintech Spin Pay, with the objective of making the airline the first to receive payments with this modality. The company also wants to anticipate the arrival of the PIX – which also has an open pre-registration on PicPay.

The virtual wallet and GOL Linhas Aéreas applications can be found in the official stores for Android and iOS. Download links are available on the card below the text.

Did you like the new partnership between PicPay and the airline? Join us!

