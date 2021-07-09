Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have revealed specs and will have five years of updates

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have had some details revealed that bring some good news for fans of the brand. The cell phones not only had their supposed specs released, but it was also reported that they will have five years of updates guaranteed by Google.

Google Pixel 6

According to leaker Jon Prosser Google Pixel 6 — code-named Oriel — will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen. At the rear, it will have a dual set of cameras, with 50 MP (wide) and 12 MP (ultrawide) sensors. At the front, the smartphone will be equipped with an 8 MP lens.

As for the chipset, no MediaTek or Snapdragon. It will feature a custom Google chipset, developed in partnership with Samsung. The mobile platform, code-named Whitechapel, will feature the Mali-GT8 graphics card, the same used by the South Korean manufacturer in the Exynos 2100.

The phone will also be equipped with 8GB of RAM memory and options of 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. Finally, leaker also suggests that it will already hit stores with Android 12 from the factory, with support for updates for up to five years, and will have a battery of 4,614 mAh.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 6 Pro, codenamed Raven, will have more advanced specifications. It will be powered by the same mobile platform as Pixel 6, Google Whitechapel. However, it will have 12 GB of RAM and 128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage.

The display, however, will be a 6.71-inch OLED — or POLED — plastic panel. Meanwhile, the set of cameras also gets an extra sensor on the rear: a 50 MP (wide), another 48 MP (telephoto) and the third 12 MP (ultrawide). On the front, a 12 MP sensor completes the settings.

The phone will also come with Android 12, with updates guaranteed for five years, and will have a larger battery, of 5,000 mAh.

Availability

So far there is not very concrete information about the launch of Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, but, according to previous information, the manufacturer is expected to officially announce the two models during the month of October.