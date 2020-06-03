PL of Fake News removed from the agenda by the author of the project

Home Technology news PL of Fake News removed from the agenda by the author of...
Subject of much controversy, PL 2.630/2020, better known as PL of Fake News was removed from the agenda of the virtual plenary of the Senate on the morning of Tuesday, June 2. The information was disclosed by the author of the text, Senator Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE).

The parliamentarian said that decision was made because the report was not presented in time to be evaluated by senators before the vote, which would be at 16h. Alessandro also stressed that it is important that the text be appreciated and voted, however there should be a “broad publicity and debate” on the PL.

David Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), president of the Senate, also used his profile on the social network to confirm the withdrawal of the agenda. According to him, the decision was made in agreement with the rapporteur of the proposal, Senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), with the party leaders of the Senate and vieira himself.

Alcolumbre stressed that the decision guarantees the contribution of all parliamentarians of the Senate and that the bill “must ensure that people can continue to manifest themselves freely as already guaranteed by our Constitution, but at the same time protect them from virtual crimes”.

Controversy

The PL, which has been criticized since its creation, is still the subject of many opposing opinions, both by other parliamentarians and by other sectors of society.

The text reported by Angelo Coronel ended up being the most criticized. Among the modifications present in the document, it includes the obligation to present a document for confirmation of identity for the use of profiles on social networks. According to experts, this change, among other factors, violates freedom of expression and excludes the right to anonymity.

