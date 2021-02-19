Player with free time resets Hades with a pomegranate (you read that right)

Streamer Dylan “Rudeism” Beck managed to zero Hades, the game, with a control made of… Pomegranate. Yes, the pomegranate fruit. Rudeism started playing Hades on his channel and then decided to create the idea in real time – shortly after, he had eliminated the final boss with the strange control.

The creation was published on his YouTube channel on February 14. During the transmission, Rudeism cuts the pomegranate into small pieces and then connects some wires to connect the controls.

Right after that, we see the streamer testing the creation, which works perfectly, with only minor differences in relation to more traditional controls – it was not possible to aim, for example, so we have an extra difficulty there, to top it off.

Watch the video where he plays like this for the first time:

On February 18, after a few days of trying and struggling with disconnections, Rudeism posted on his Twitter that he managed to finish the game using the pomegranate control.

As you can see below:

WE BEAT HADES WITH AN ACTUAL POMEGRANATE SEEDS EVERYWHERE GREAT GAME @SupergiantGames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gAXPy5qEkF – Rudeism (@rudeism) February 18, 2021

Never doubt people’s free time and creativity.

Other controls

How well remembered the Eurogamer, this is not the first time (nor will it be the last) that players create weird controls to end games.

Rudeism itself has already achieved similar things: it has reached level 100 of World of Warcraft using a dance mat and threw PUBG with a frying pan control.