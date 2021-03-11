PlayStation 5 gets support for Denuvo’s anti-hit system

THE PS5 should gain more security increments, now that Sony has struck a deal with the Denuvo, to use your anti-cheat tools, protection against cheating, for games in general. The idea is that all titles released on the console have this additional defense, although some already make use of it, apparently.

Denuvo on PS5

Anticheat tools are aimed at stopping attacks by hackers and cheaters, especially those that aim to steal user accounts and data during online games. Denuvo offers its technology on various platforms, such as PC, other consoles and also on Android and iOS phones.

Today we already have more than 2 billion game installations made with Denuvo protections, in more than 1 thousand games available. So far, there are no reports of a negative impact on the use of this technology in various games, from the most famous to the most unknown – although in the past this has represented some problems in certain titles.

In practice, for the user, nothing changes. The games will continue to run in the same way, but with an extra layer of protection.

It is worth noting that this protection system is not the same used to prevent modifications of games and installations of pirated copies. Anticheat is really focused only on systems against cheaters and hackers. Denuvo offers a series of security solutions for other types of games and software, each one is very different from the other.

With information: XDA.