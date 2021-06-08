PlayStation 5 with disk drive sells much more than Digital Edition

The end of losses in sales of (part of) PlayStation 5 should come sooner than anticipated by Sony. In its most recent fiscal report, the company says that the standard version of the console, with a disk drive, should start generating profits for the company as early as this month of June, a level reached in an accelerated way and even before the end of the first year. on the shelves.

The company’s gaming division CEO, Jim Ryan, said that the economics involved in producing the console are one of the central aspects of its performance, with good results so far. He didn’t give further details on achieving that level, but predicts that PS5 margin figures will only improve over the second half of 2021, as the platform becomes increasingly profitable.

According to the report, the peak of losses in sales occurred between the end of last year and the beginning of this year, with costs gradually dropping to a point of return that should be obtained next month. Among the aspects that explain this movement is a perceived normalization in the production of components used on the platform, although the shortage of parts is a reality, as well as the optimization of manufacturing units and the popularization of the platform.

Sony’s numbers also point to the standard PlayStation 5 version as the most popular among gamers — numbers haven’t been released, but Ryan pointed out that the difference is quite significant. However, over the next few years, the executive foresees a greater popularization of the Playstation 5 Digital Edition, but not in a way to approach the numbers of the standard edition.

The fact that it is still being sold at a loss, with no prediction of change, has mainly to do with the fact that it is, in the international market, US$ 100 cheaper. This is not the direct cost of a disk drive; Sony is working on a subsidy model to ensure that a lower-priced PS5 option is on the shelves. It is sold out, as is its older brother, with the difference in popularity also indicating a slower manufacturing rate.

The report marks the most profitable moment in the history of the PlayStation brand, with the highest sales of a new console in the company’s history and a strong presence in emerging markets. According to the manufacturer, user spending is on the rise, especially among those who bought the PS5, with 25% of the total corresponding to titles free-to-play. The company also celebrated the 10% mark of revenue obtained only in emerging countries, announcing an increasing focus on key countries such as India, China and Russia, as well as initiatives that will bring exclusive games to PCs and mobile devices.