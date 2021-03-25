PlayStation may be working on trophy system for old games

A patent from Sony came out this week that shows how trophies could be applications to old games, without having to relaunch or update the title. The idea of ​​the technology is to deliver the achievements from a check of the game’s memory values, compared to certain parameters, which would make the system recognize the progress and deliver the trophies according to what was released by the user.

The patent’s focus seems to be emulated titles, which makes Sony’s registration sound like PlayStation Now technology, which gives you access to games from the past that don’t run natively on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. However, experiments additional features speak not only of memory, but also of other elements of the game, such as frames and strings, in addition to the very way in which the reading of the disc takes place on the console’s hard disk.

More than just notifications of trophies, the technology would also allow developers to validate players’ progress towards obtaining physical prizes such as T-shirts or accessories. In addition, there are mentions of cloud computing systems, yet another indication that this is a novelty associated with PlayStation Now and the type of processing required to “read” games in real time and track the progress of players to deliver achievements without they are specifically programmed.

As in the case of any patent, it also does not guarantee that the feature will be applied to games or that it is a technology that Sony effectively wants to apply. The moment of its emergence coincides with rumors that the brand’s oldest consoles online stores, such as the PSP, PS Vita and PlayStation 3, may be about to go offline, no longer allowing the acquisition of old titles that are available in these spaces – the desktop console from two generations ago, for example, has native backward compatibility with PlayStation games, while digital games in this format are only available for it.

The patent related to trophies in old games was registered by Sony in late November last year, being published on March 18. As always, documents of this type do not always indicate the intention to apply resources or even technologies under development, and can often serve only as proofs of concept or protections of technologies that can be licensed to third parties or simply guaranteed against copying or leak.

Sony did not comment on the matter or talk about a possible application of the system. Today, only old games from the PS2 Classics line have support for the trophy system – these titles, however, need to be handled by the original distributors in order for the achievements to be included and released according to the player’s progress.