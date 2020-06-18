Home Technology news Post office loses more than 36% of net income and close 2019...
Technologynews

Post office loses more than 36% of net income and close 2019 with R$ 102 million

By kenyan

Brazilian Post and Telegraph Company has been reflecting in profits the growing dissatisfaction of customers who, even before the logistical problems faced during the pandemic caused by the Coronavirus, were already the target of several consumer complaints.

Recently, the figures of the state-owned company were released in 2019, showing that, even with the noticeable drop in net income, it was possible to maintain a less significant loss in total revenue, which closed last year at R$ 19.6 billion, which is 0.04% lower than the amount reached in 2018.

In 2019, net income was R$ 102 million, which is a total value of 36.6% less than that acquired in 2018. However, the sale of services ended up having a leverage, having a growth of 1.4%, thanks to the purchasing processes, whether domestic or imported, where the second had an increase of R$ 267 million.

Even with some not so positive percentages, the part of orders is one of the great achievements, mainly because the company has invested heavily in reformulations and creation of new services to assist in the posting of orders made by customers.

“There was a review of the company’s portfolio, focusing on the modernization of the services offered, given an environment of greater adaptability, integration and continuous learning. It was also prioritized the reformulation and creation of efficient and convenient solutions for small, medium and large customers, with repeated records of posts in orders”, said the president of the Post Office, Floriano Peixoto, in a message.

For the cell phone service, there was an increase of 3.36% of revenue, going to R$ 216 million. Obviously there are still many variants to be analyzed over the course of this year, but maybe these numbers get a little smaller, especially in the import part that was brutally affected by the high dollar.

Related news

news

Xiaomi launches Mi Band 4 with NFC for payments via Mastercard in Russia

kenyan -
After some rumors, Xiaomi has released the NFC version of the Mi Band 4 smart bracelet, allowing the Russian public to take advantage of...
Read more
news

Cold water bath! iPhone 12 can keep the same notch size and cameras as its predecessor

kenyan -
If you were one of those who were waiting for big news for the line iPhone 12, it is better to "get the horse...
Read more
news

RAM consumption by Google Chrome can finally be fixed with new windows 10 function

kenyan -
With the arrival of the new 2004 version of Windows 10 released last month, google chrome's meme history eating RAM memories may be heading...
Read more
newskenyan -

Coronavirus: Pfizer promises Covid-19 vaccine available in October

In human trials since the end of April this year, Pfizer promises to have the much-desired Covid-19 vaccine ready by 2020. In an interview...
Read more
newskenyan -

Asteroid of 300 meters will pass near the earth on the...

Occasionally there are several satellites that, in their natural trajectory, approach the earth. One of the last, for example, was a small rocky body...
Read more
newskenyan -

Coronavirus: use of chloroquine as a treatment for the disease is...

The novel that involves the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in the fight against the new coronavirus seems to still be far from an...
Read more
newskenyan -

NASA releases test video in which it sets fire to a...

Update on 06/16/20 - BB Last month NASA announced it would set fire to a spacecraft sent into space to "see what happens." Although rather...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,713FansLike
3,486FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Gor Mahia, AFC ink sponsorship deal with betting firm

News Chuoyo Protus -
Reigning Kenya Premier League champions, Gor Mahia, and eternal rivals, AFC Leopards, have inked a sponsorship deal with Bet High Ltd. After the exit of...
Read more

China offers African countries debt relief as a reprieve following the...

Africa news Laiza Maketso -
President Xi Jinping of China has promised to offer African countries a debt relief following the covid-19 pandemic. Mr. Jinping spoke during an Africa China...
Read more

Dexamethasone shows promising results on critically ill COVID patients

News Chuoyo Protus -
The dexamethasone could just be the drug that reduces mortality in COVID-29 patients. After months of a sweeping spread of the coronavirus with no positive...
Read more

Devastating humanitarian crisis leaves Yemen on the brink of extinction

News Chuoyo Protus -
Four devastating disasters have led to the worst humanitarian crisis in modern times in Yemen. According to UNICEF, currently, over 24 million people - 80...
Read more

New charges to be filed against ex CS Echesa

News Tracy Nabwile -
Echesa's problems are clearly far from over. On 17th June, Noordin Haji, the Director of Public Prosecutions, applied for the court to revoke the...
Read more

Kenya fails to win UN seat despite trouncing Djibouti

News Laiza Maketso -
The contest between Kenya and Djibouti for a UN security council seat will see the two countries go on a second round of voting...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke