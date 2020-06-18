Post office loses more than 36% of net income and close 2019 with R$ 102 million

Brazilian Post and Telegraph Company has been reflecting in profits the growing dissatisfaction of customers who, even before the logistical problems faced during the pandemic caused by the Coronavirus, were already the target of several consumer complaints.

Recently, the figures of the state-owned company were released in 2019, showing that, even with the noticeable drop in net income, it was possible to maintain a less significant loss in total revenue, which closed last year at R$ 19.6 billion, which is 0.04% lower than the amount reached in 2018.

In 2019, net income was R$ 102 million, which is a total value of 36.6% less than that acquired in 2018. However, the sale of services ended up having a leverage, having a growth of 1.4%, thanks to the purchasing processes, whether domestic or imported, where the second had an increase of R$ 267 million.

Even with some not so positive percentages, the part of orders is one of the great achievements, mainly because the company has invested heavily in reformulations and creation of new services to assist in the posting of orders made by customers.

“There was a review of the company’s portfolio, focusing on the modernization of the services offered, given an environment of greater adaptability, integration and continuous learning. It was also prioritized the reformulation and creation of efficient and convenient solutions for small, medium and large customers, with repeated records of posts in orders”, said the president of the Post Office, Floriano Peixoto, in a message.

For the cell phone service, there was an increase of 3.36% of revenue, going to R$ 216 million. Obviously there are still many variants to be analyzed over the course of this year, but maybe these numbers get a little smaller, especially in the import part that was brutally affected by the high dollar.