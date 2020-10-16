PR judge forces WhatsApp to delete viral video and identify author

The Electoral Justice of Cascavel (PR) determined that WhatsApp prevents the circulation of a video that would be “defaming” the current mayor and candidate for reelection in the city of Paraná, Leonardo Paranhos. The clip in question was allegedly shot by an anonymous Internet user, registered under a number in the United States, and ended up going viral among the population of the municipality when debating an administrative misconduct action.

According to electoral judge Marcelo Carneval, from the 143rd Electoral Zone of Cascavel, the fact that the content has “a partially slanderous and defamatory character” is an offense to the electoral law. It is worth remembering that the lawsuit against Paranhos is still ongoing and he himself appealed the conviction; therefore, by law enforcement, he cannot yet be found guilty for the alleged crimes.

If it did not comply with the rule, WhatsApp would be subject to a daily fine of R $ 5,000. In response, the messenger claimed to be collaborating with the authorities to identify the person responsible for the mass shooting, providing the phone number and last used IP address – as it did not capture this type of data, the application was unable to provide a name, CPF or any other information more accurate.

Sources sought by UOL Tilt claim that, in fact, it has become impossible to share the video in question. To the vehicle, the company commented that “it does not tolerate the sending of mass messages on its platform” and guaranteed not to measure efforts to inhibit such practice, going to ban around 2 million accounts annually for violating this rule of its use policy.

Source: ConJur, Tilt