Praey for the Gods is released for PS5, Xbox and PC

The open world indie game Praey for the Gods is available from this Wednesday (15th) for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One. Inspired by Shadow of the Colossus, the game from developer No Matter Studios was created from a crowdfunding, which has been on air since 2016.

Set in remote and icy mountains, the player will have to face several giant creatures and discover the reason for the endless winter that dominates the region. See the launch trailer below:

In exploration, the game relies on classic RPG features, such as weapons that deteriorate, grappling hooks and gliders to get out of high places more agilely.

On PS5, the game runs at 60 frames per second (FPS), offers more light and shadow details, high-resolution textures and other graphical upgrades. Also, the loading screens promise to be faster with the SSD.