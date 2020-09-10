Preview | Immortals Fenyx Rising takes aim at Breath of the Wild and gets it right

After all, what kind of game in the genre allows us to control a giant pinball table, with success being rewarded with a new weapon or armor? Or face a cyclops four times the height of the protagonist and, at the same time, we have the notion that our attacks alone are almost ticklish to the creature, while, if we play the cards correctly, we are quite capable of bring it down?

Immortals Fenyx Rising brings an interesting open world full of elements, alongside a story based on Greek mythology, but with a touch of humor (Image: Reproduction / Felipe Demartini)

After all, what kind of game in the genre allows us to control a giant pinball table, with success being rewarded with a new weapon or armor? Or face a cyclops four times the height of the protagonist and, at the same time, we have the notion that our attacks alone are almost ticklish to the creature, while, if we play the cards correctly, we are quite capable of bring it down?

It is from this combination of elements that our time was composed with Immortals Fenyx Rising, in a remote session promoted by Ubisoft that put us in an intermediate moment of the title. The protagonist, Fenyx, is the only one capable of recovering Olympus to its old glory, while her story is told by gods who are both playful and hopeful. They know that the girl, alongside her Phosphor past, are the only hopes, but they also clearly demonstrate that they are jokingly uncomfortable in the idea that a mortal represents salvation for such powerful deities.

The world was taken over by Typhon, who not only established his reign of terror over the place but liberated creatures everywhere. As Fenyx, it is up to us to recover, supremacy by territory, the supremacy of the gods. Our first challenge was to reconnect the Forges of the Gods, but as a result, we were free to do, literally, whatever we wanted.

Progression of the protagonist of Immortals Fenyx Rising is not exactly linear, with the player being able to choose between going straight to the point or working on the map to find skills and weapons (Image: Reproduction / Felipe Demartini)

The map, filled with objectives, showed four main areas, including the one that sounded most interesting, with hellfire crackling and Typhon summoning for combat. Unfortunately, unlike what happens in Breath of the Wild, we cannot go straight to the point where Immortals Fenyx Rising, failing miserably in a direct confrontation against the final boss using a low level character. The path was blocked, not least because it was not in Ubisoft’s interest that we try to end the game there. It was not as if what was missing, however.

Choices

The different points of interest on the map reveal the footprint of Immortals Fenyx Rising when it comes, mainly, the progression. We clearly had objectives linked to history, with the gods imposing challenges on us in Tartarus so that, at the same time, we could prove our skills and obtain better equipment to carry out the battle. At the same time, there were several chests with items or challenges aimed at improvements along the way, allowing the player to follow the more linear path of the campaign or explore the world in any way they prefer.

Immortals Fenyx Rising terrain can be explored on horseback or flying with the main character’s wings. Observing things from above is sometimes very necessary (Image: Reproduction / Felipe Demartini)

However, we can quickly realize that nothing is that easy. Even outside the usual routes, it is possible to find more or less strong enemies, which indicate the need for the player to seek or not some kind of improvement. At the same time, the perception is that, even though weaker, Fenyx is able to use strategic antics to gain an advantage even when the numbers fight against it, using the terrain, its different powers and weapons to win the battles.

Alone, even with the equivalent powers, she is hardly a match for a horde of attacking bulls, soldiers and statues. On the other hand, if you know how to separate opponents, use the help of Phosphor and the other spells at your disposal, you can turn the tide quickly, undoing enemy defenses and reaching, even more difficultly than you should, the final goal , be it an item, a puzzle or the release of new campaign objectives.

It comes into play, too, the management of the breath bar so known to those who have experience with titles like Sekiro or the Dark Souls series. It would be an exaggeration to call Immortals Fenyx Rising “Soulslike”, but it’s also obvious that Ubisoft Quebec, the game’s developer, drank not only from the Breath of the Wild, but also from these titles, to deliver challenging gameplay that is, at the same time, open to exploration and inventiveness.

In addition to the energy, players of Immortals Fenys Rising will need to deal with a breath bar, which allows the use of special powers or guarantees escape when necessary (Image: Reproduction / Felipe Demartini)

The blue indicator involves all aspects of mechanics, from using wings to glide and explore terrains to the strength of attacks, the ability to use spells or run when your life depends on it. And just as in the case of the remaining life, this element can also be manipulated with the use of potions, which not only recover energy or breath, but also guarantee greater resistance against more powerful enemies or expand the attack power against opponents.

Taking into account the number of items scattered around the world, it is easy to waste the use of such solutions, with the result coming at a gallop in the form of an unexpected stage boss or a giant enemy guarding a desired loot. In these cases, it’s time to explore the universe of Immortals Fenyx Rising, collect fruits and find cauldrons that allow the transformation of the raw material into a potion, increasing efficiency. Retreating, thinking and preparing, often ends up gaining special importance, and knowing the right time to act in a certain way helps a lot in progression.

Immortals Fenyx Rising does not deny its roots in Breath of the Wild, uniting Zelda’s recent classic with the Ubisoft tradition of open world games (Image: Reproduction / Felipe Demartini)

Like Fenyx, enemies also have their own bar in addition to energy, which in this case measures resistance to attacks. They are relentless and often do not even react to the protagonist’s blows, but if the player knows how to dodge and use the parry, he can quickly make them dizzy in the best style. Street Fighter, with the guard wide open for swords and powers that will quickly end the battle.

Even in the short time we had with Immortals Fenyx Rising, it was possible to realize that we are facing a title that favors self-knowledge. Knowing which attacks are effective against certain types of enemies and privileging those that lead them to unconsciousness more quickly, the player can more easily resolve combats that seemed unbalanced, inverting the balance in his own favor and leaving that great feeling of reward, which is not always the case. meets challenges that follow the usual lines of progression and resistance.

Open interrogation

Very inventive puzzles involve a giant pinball table and also large structures that reward the exploration of the scenery of Immortals Fenyx Rising (Image: Reproduction / Felipe Demartini)

In the same way that you apply your traditional experience with open world games in Immortals Fenyx Rising, it is even curious to see this type of expansive approach being used, also, in puzzles. Certainly the most interesting part of the title, the puzzles appear not only in Tartarus, where we must use our skills in a creative way, but also in the scenario itself, with the player, often, completely losing focus on a mission when finding a possibility even more interesting along the way.

As well as chests with items and fruits for creating potions, these elements are everywhere and often appear on a quite unexpected scale. A specific puzzle involved the use of spheres of light on a board to create a specific pattern. An almost obvious type of puzzle, the solution of which was in front of us. Finding the items needed to complete it, however, led us to a deep exploration of the area around us, with a long investment of time and an extremely interesting use of verticality.

There is much to be done on the Immortals Fenyx Rising map, but there is also a reminder that the bigger goal is just ahead (Image: Reproduction / Felipe Demartini)

During the resolution, we found puzzles within others, which when solved, gave us a sphere. However, at the same time that it served the final objective, it could also be an essential element in yet another puzzle, in an interesting synergy. Such moments, while drawing attention because they are not common in open world titles, also guarantee the necessary breathing if the player is tired of so much fighting or needs to evolve the character, but leaving aside the frustration of hitting enemies minors for failing to beat the biggest one.

It was in this union of forces coming from different genres and titles, united to the Ubisoft tradition with open world games, that the hours we spent with Immortals Fenyx Rising passed quickly. As stated, its roots are very much out there, but at the same time, this familiarity only makes us more curious to know what the title has to present again, be it in its peculiar way of progression, in the mood of a story narrated by satirical gods or, simply, on the horizons of a mythological map and full of secrets to be discovered.

Immortals Fenyx Rising arrives on December 3 on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Series X versions, using the Smart Delivery function on Microsoft consoles and with a graphical upgrade on Sony devices.