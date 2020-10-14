Privacy in focus! Android 12 may bring native support to Wireguard VPN

Google has seemed willing to invest in this type of privacy-oriented technology: XDA Developers found that the Android 12 kernel is inserting support for Wireguard’s VPN at the systemic level. The news may be good, since the software is rooted in the system and would tend to offer greater protection to the user.

With frequent discussions about privacy on the internet many users have discovered VPN services, which are ways to camouflage their online browsing from their ISP or from any spies. The efficiency of some of these services is so great that often even streaming platforms fail to identify the user’s real identity, releasing the catalog of that region that the VPN has virtually assigned to the user.

It is too early to know the search giant’s plans with this, and if the project will indeed succeed. Anyway, the most interesting thing about adopting Wireguard VPN is that it is free, and works more like a manager of virtual private networks, that is, users use it as a bridge to the services offered by companies that sell VPN proxies. .

In the coming months we should see new uploads in the official Android repository with news about this implementation, such as new APIs that will actually activate the systemic operation of Wireguard on Android 12.

Android 12, on the other hand, should only start receiving comments from Google at the end of the first half of next year, when the search giant makes the OS version of the year official. Official release, on the other hand, usually takes place in early September.

And you, what do you think of this possible concern of Google with the security and privacy of users? Tell us in the comments!