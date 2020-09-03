Private companies unite to create robotic arm capable of manipulating satellites

On Tuesday (1), Made In Space Europe, a subsidiary of Redwire that produces robotic technologies to facilitate the industrialization of space, announced that it is the newest partner of Momentus. The idea of ​​this novelty is that, together, the companies work on a cooperative robotic mission, with an estimated launch for 2022.

According to the statement, Momentus’ Vigoride transfer vehicle is expected to receive a Made in Space robotic arm. Thus, this arm will be used by Vigoride to manipulate satellites, so that they can move to new orbits. To date, Momentus has announced deals with companies that plan to integrate their small satellites with Vigoride until launch.

Representation of the Momentus Vigoride vehicle with a robotic arm (Image: Made In Space Europe)

Harrison Pitman, product development specialist at Made In Space Europe, explained that if the Vigoride had a robotic arm, it could capture and move satellites to orbit before the vehicle, or satellites traveling in the same launch vehicle without being attached to it. . In addition, he also emphasizes the advantage of robotic arms: “they are preferable to traditional docking methods, because they allow a wider range of ships to be serviced by Vigoride”.

Thus, the planned mission for 2022 should show how these robotic arms can improve space transport. “We are looking to critically evolve the viability of these advanced and commercial technologies, working with a completely integrated system,” said Jaroslaw Jaworski managing director of Made In Space Europe. In an interview for the Via Satellite portal, he also pointed out that this will be the first planned mission in which the company’s robotic arms will be used for space transport. “Our robotic arms can be increased or reduced to optimize mass, volume and performance for almost any operation in a variety of orbital environments.”

The news from Momentus doesn’t stop there: the company also announced an agreement to integrate two devices containing nine PocketCube ships, from the company Fossa Systems, with the second demonstration mission of Vigoride. This mission is expected to take place in early 2021, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. PocketCubes are small spaceships that can be combined to create satellites of different sizes. PocketQubes Fossa plans to launch payloads of Earth observation and communication.

Source: SpaceNews, Via Satellite