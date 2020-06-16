Home Technology news Problems in sight? PS5 would be higher than other consoles by warming...
Problems in sight? PS5 would be higher than other consoles by warming up more

After much mystery, Sony finally unveiled its PlayStation 5 last week during its “The Future of Gaming” event. At the time, several games were shown, in addition to the look of the device and its line of accessories. With this, fans began to speculate about the size of the video game, making comparisons with rivals and predecessors, and concluding that we are facing one of the largest consoles ever made.

The explanation for this was given today by Matt MacLaurin, the company’s vice president of UX design, in a discussion on LinkedIn. According to him, “this generation is composed of small supercomputers, and while the 7nm process delivers excellent thermal performance considering energy consumption, this energy consumption is extreme.” So we have a massive console so there’s room for heat dissipation.

MacLaurin has also reinforced some points revealed in recent days, such as the fact that we will see a large number of customized versions, and that the interface of the new generation should be completely redesigned. The executive concludes by reporting that the “formula for creating the visual was a mixture of thermal data with soul data”.

Despite the high warming, this does not necessarily mean that we will have problems with the PlayStation 5. If we look at the design of the Xbox Series X, we have a similar solution: even if it is smaller in height, the Microsoft console is considerably wider, precisely for thermal reasons. In the end, both decisions are based on design choices with different philosophies.

The great doubt now is related to the price of the new generation, which can be seriously affected not only by the more powerful components, but also by the current global situation. We had this week a leak by Amazon France of an ad of the PS5 indicating that the device should cost € 499.99, or something around R $ 2.939, but the listing was taken from the air shortly after, putting in doubt whether the value mentioned is close or not to the final cost.

