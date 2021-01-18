Project wants to tax Uber and 99 to finance fund for drivers

A bill presented in the Chamber of Deputies advocates the creation of a tax for companies like Uber, 99 and Rappi. The proposal provides for a 3% tax rate on travel and delivery companies’ revenue. The amount would go to a fund to support drivers and application deliverers.

Presented by Deputy Deputy Pablo (PSL-AM), the PL 3968/2020 indicates that the basis for calculating the fee would be “revenue from intermediation operations”. According to the proposal, the amount would be collected monthly in the first half of the following month. The contribution made by the companies would be managed by the IRS.

The project also creates the Support Fund for Autonomous Road Drivers (FSCRA). The agency would manage the amount collected with the fee and apply it “in support actions for professional autonomous road drivers who provide their services through networked communication platforms”.

The use of FSCRA values ​​would be defined by the Board of Trustees. It would have representatives from the Public Ministry of Labor and from agencies that create federal guidelines related to health, work and social development. The text also provides for the Fiscal Council, which would have to supervise the application of the money. The two would be formed by appointment of the President of the Republic.

Fee for companies like Uber and 99

In his justification, the author of the project stated that the transport and delivery applications brought benefits to the economy and the population. However, he points out that the model made the main risks of the activity, which, until then, were attributed to employers, be transferred to the service provider.

“For this reason, especially considering the recent events related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we present this Bill, which creates an intervention contribution in the economic domain aimed at reallocating part of the activity risks not covered by the Social Security system, due by companies providing intermediation services through applications ”, said the deputy.

The proposal to create the fee for companies like Uber, 99 and Rappi is waiting to be analyzed in four commissions of the Chamber. If approved, it goes to the Senate for analysis and then for the president’s sanction or veto.