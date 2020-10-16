Protest compares carrier combos and confirms package savings

It is not uncommon to see advertisements from operators offering advantages for consumers to subscribe to so-called combos, which usually group services under a single account and promise to reduce spending for their customers.

However, there is always a question as to whether these actions really are advantageous and with that in mind, Proteste decided to compare the main plans offered by Oi, TIM, vivo and Claro to point out what are the financial benefits measured in these cases.

According to the study, which was published in the magazine 260, referring to the month of October and is available only to subscribers, the correct choice of product can generate savings of almost R $ 1 thousand annually, this amount being dependent on the type of plan and profile of user.

Another aspect observed in the study is that among the products offered in the plans, what makes the packages more expensive is the broadband internet package offered, which means that this is one of the points that should be evaluated more carefully at the time to adhere to the plans offered.

No less important, the analysis considered a comparison for packages offered in RJ and SP, being segregated in 3 levels (basic, intermediate and advanced) with loyalty of 12 months, that is, considering that the user will have to stay for one year in prison. package or pay the termination penalty.

“A carioca who prefers agility when surfing the internet, instead of many pay-TV channels, can save R ﹩ 960.96 [por ano] choosing an intermediate plan from the operator Oi instead of a basic plan by NET Claro ”

To close, Proteste also highlighted the importance of the consumer requesting a summary of the main characteristics of the plan, obtaining details of possible promotions and checking the speed of service, as well as on the readjustments in value, membership fees and loyalty.