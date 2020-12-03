PS Vita online store goes down and has errors

Users PS Vita face problems accessing the PlayStation Store, Sony’s official store for the laptop. This is where we buy digital games and download additional content, but the operation seems to have been affected by a mistake – and Sony has yet to comment on it.

Users complain on Twitter and the problem has been going on for more than 24 hours. When trying to load content from the PS Store or download list, players are greeted with an error code, NP-2245-3 in most cases, preventing connection.

The most curious thing is that, in the PSP, Sony’s previous laptop, users can normally access their list of purchased games and download as many times as necessary or if they wish – the device has no longer had official access to PSN for some years.

A few weeks ago Sony said it would remove all PS3 and PS Vita content from the PlayStation Store that was accessed via browsers – it would only keep PS4 and PS5-related content and games.

The only way to access games, buy DLC or related elements would be through the devices themselves, in this case the PS3 and PS Vita itself. With this problem, the owners of Vita are watching ships and rely only on physical versions of their games.

Vita still lives

Users charge Sony’s Twitter position on forums like Reddit, but no response so far. Nothing was said about shutting down the PS Store for PS Vita.

In fact, the notebook has stopped being manufactured in much of the world, but in some territories it still receives games normally. There are games coming out in Japan, for example, where the market is still quite heated.

It remains to wait for a repair done by Sony or company positioning.

With information: Kotaku.