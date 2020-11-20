PS5 developers explain lack of games at 120 fps

Rocket League and other games still don’t run at 120 fps on PS5, producer explains what happens with the console

Despite already being on the market and running games in quality comparable to the Xbox Series X, the PS5 still can’t display some old games from 120 fps – which represents an enormous smoothness in the scenes. This, according to developers, is a limitation imposed by the backward compatibility of the console.

According to the Psyonix studio, which develops Rocket League, the PS5 requires that a game be completely made for the console, so that it can run at 120 fps and 120Hz, compatible with TVs of this type. On the Xbox Series X and Series S, it is enough that the game is updated by the responsible producer.

The studio also reports that it works like this because of the way that backward compatibility was implemented on the console. That’s why I play as Rocket League or Call of Duty Warzoneaccording to Eurogamer, don’t work at 120 fps on the PS5 – yet.

Improvements coming soon?

In the statement, Psyonix informs that its production focus is on another topic at the moment, and therefore they have not yet been able to relaunch Rocket League with its own version of PS5, while in Series X and Series S it already runs at 120 fps.

So old games can still take advantage of this feature on PS5, but it’s up to developers to take the time – and interest – to develop the game all over again, so that it can be converted to the new Sony console.

With information: The Verge.