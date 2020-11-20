Home Technology Tech news PS5 developers explain lack of games at 120 fps
TechnologyTech news

PS5 developers explain lack of games at 120 fps

By kenyan

Rocket League and other games still don’t run at 120 fps on PS5, producer explains what happens with the console

Despite already being on the market and running games in quality comparable to the Xbox Series X, the PS5 still can’t display some old games from 120 fps – which represents an enormous smoothness in the scenes. This, according to developers, is a limitation imposed by the backward compatibility of the console.

According to the Psyonix studio, which develops Rocket League, the PS5 requires that a game be completely made for the console, so that it can run at 120 fps and 120Hz, compatible with TVs of this type. On the Xbox Series X and Series S, it is enough that the game is updated by the responsible producer.

The studio also reports that it works like this because of the way that backward compatibility was implemented on the console. That’s why I play as Rocket League or Call of Duty Warzoneaccording to Eurogamer, don’t work at 120 fps on the PS5 – yet.

Improvements coming soon?

In the statement, Psyonix informs that its production focus is on another topic at the moment, and therefore they have not yet been able to relaunch Rocket League with its own version of PS5, while in Series X and Series S it already runs at 120 fps.

So old games can still take advantage of this feature on PS5, but it’s up to developers to take the time – and interest – to develop the game all over again, so that it can be converted to the new Sony console.

With information: The Verge.

Related news

Vasco’s election: company responds after personal data is exposed

Tech news kenyan -
Eleja Online's website for Vasco's election exposed data on supporter members; company says data was in the public domain Vasco da Gama held an...
Read more

Apple criticizes Facebook and defends privacy function on iOS 14 iOS 14: the 10 best new features for iPhones in 2020 Which iPhones are...

Tech news kenyan -
Apple criticized Facebook for excessive data collection and said that user tracking can be "invasive" and "scary" After being asked about the postponement of an...
Read more

Google opens Chrome open-source project to more companies

Tech news kenyan -
Another external developer is in a leading position in the Chromium project; Microsoft is one of the main allies O Google is opening the...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Seven teen girls go missing after being lured by job advert

News Tracy Aime -
7 families are in distress after their teenage girls disappeared having being lured by a job advert. The seven 16-year old girls were lured...
Read more

New Mask that kills coronavirus on impact invented

CoronaVirus (COVID-19) Chuoyo Protus -
Masks were always a distant thing for many people around the world. It always was a preserve for doctors and health workers. On the rare...
Read more

Biden says he chose Treasury secretary that will please all Democrats

World kenyan -
Biden says he chose Treasury secretary that will please all Democrats Image: AFP WASHINGTON (Reuters)...
Read more

Uhuru should have been MCA or Chief – Economist Ndii

News Alfred Kiura -
Renowned Economist David Ndii has slammed President Uhuru Kenyatta yet again stating that he did not deserve to be the Head of State. Ndii was...
Read more

It’s irresponsible – Gospel singer warns President Uhuru, Raila, Atwoli against...

News Alfred Kiura -
Gospel singer Reuben Kigame has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta, Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga and Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) boss...
Read more

7 Ways To Treat Pain Due To Teething Wisdom Before Pulling...

Health kenyan -
Adults have up to 32 teeth. Between the ages of 17 and 25, wisdom teeth appear to fill the gaps in your tooth...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke