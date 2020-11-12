Home Technology Tech news PS5 has hidden web browser
PS5 even has a browser on your system, but it’s not that accessible and can still be removed by Sony’s update

In the last few days we reported that the PS5 did not have browser for Internet, unlike PS4 and PS3, but that he could win later, via update. It was also mentioned that he only had a simple app for account login and access to Wi-Fi and the website Ars Technica already discovered a way to access it for other purposes.

According to the AT, the PS5 “mini-browser” is functional and behaved normally on most sites, including social networks like Twitter and streaming sites like YouTube and Spotify – even though it did not play YouTube videos in full screen.

To access is very simple: just open the system settings and then the User Guide. The guide opens on a web page, which allows you to link your PS5 to other services, like Twitter, and that’s where the magic happens.

Depending on the area where the user clicks, the page opens with an error and redirects you to the traditional Twitter website, which in turn allows you to click on other tweet links and browse through them.

It is not possible to type a web address in the address bar, but the navigation works even with a USB keyboard connected to the PS5, for searches or to create publications on Twitter itself.

Possible error

As this is a possible access error, Sony can fix it at any time with an update, so don’t be too excited about being able to access the console’s Internet browser for too long.

In a curious way, the form of access is the same that occurs on the Nintendo Switch. The hybrid console also doesn’t have a browser by default, but it opens one when we try to log in to Facebook and find an error. Until today the flaw has not been corrected by Nintendo.

With information: Ars Technica.

