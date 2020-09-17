PS5: Horizon Forbidden West and Spider-Man Miles Morales will also arrive on PS4

Now, interesting details have been discovered in the official post of PlayStation 5 on the brand’s blog, courtesy of Twitter user Nibel. Sony had already revealed its plans for the free upgrade of some games from PS4 to PS5, marking with the seal “PS5 Upgrade Available”, but it seems that the Japanese giant has a few more cards up its sleeve.

In the publication, the company revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man games: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West and Sackboy: A Great Adventure will also be released on PlayStation 4. As the text explains, “Although these games were created to take advantage of the unique qualities new generation of PS5, such as ultra-fast loading of the SSD and DualSense control, PS4 players will be able to enjoy these experiences since its launch “.

The good news is that the three will also have a free upgrade to the PS5, both in its digital version and in its disc version, which should require the model with a disc player, however. Spider-Man and Sackboy even have prices in reais: the standard version of the hero’s game will cost R $ 249.90, with the Ultimate edition costing R $ 349.90, while the title of the cloth mascots from Sony comes for R $ 299, 90.