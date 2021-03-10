PS5 out: Overwatch gets improvements on Xbox Series X and S

Overwatch this Wednesday (10), received an update on the Xbox Series X and S with improvements in graphics and performance. On PlayStation 5, however, the update has not yet arrived, and Blizzard has also not said when the console will win the enhanced version. Meanwhile, Microsoft video games can now run the game in 4K or 1440p resolution at 120 fps.

In a post on the official forum of Overwatch, Blizzard detailed the new generation improvements that come to the game on the Xbox Series X and S. From now on, players will be able to choose from three graphics configurations, which focus on image quality, resolution or frame rate.

In “Resolution” mode, the Overwatch should run at 4K at 60 fps on the Series X or 1440p at 60 fps on the Series S. This setting sacrifices some of the image quality to keep the resolution constant throughout the game.

The “Frame Rate” setting focuses on performance and promises to reach 120 fps on both consoles. To keep the frames stable, the game gives up both the image quality and the resolution. In this case, the Overwatch is displayed at 1440p on the Series X or 1080p on the Series S.

It is worth mentioning that it is necessary to have a screen with a frequency of 120 Hz or higher so that the game can show 120 fps.

The “Balanced” mode is a compromise between the other two configurations. The resolutions are the same as the “Frame Rate” option, however the game starts to run at 60 fps, ensuring more detailed textures and better lighting effects.

More games left without update on PS5

In addition to Overwatch, other games have also not received updates with improvements on the PS5. Call of Duty: Warzone, for example, works on the PlayStation 4 backwards compatible version, without 120 fps support. This same situation happens in Rocket League, which has an unlocked frame rate on the Xbox Series X and S, but not on the Sony console.

Some developers have already explained the lack of games at 120 fps on the PlayStation 5. Psyonix, responsible for Rocket League, said that it is necessary to redo the game from scratch to activate the improvements on the Sony console. In the meantime, just update the files on Microsoft’s video games to unlock the next generation’s enhancements.

With information: Eurogamer, Polygon.