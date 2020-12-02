Home Technology Tech news Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 888, the SoC for future high-end smartphones
Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 888, the SoC for future high-end smartphones

By kenyan

Qualcomm’s first chip engraved in 5 nm, the Snapdragon 888 promises a substantial performance gain not only on the CPU and GPU side, but on the NPU and imaging side.

It is finally called Snapdragon 888: while for four generations Qualcomm’s high-end SoC (series 8) followed the list of “8×5”, it is not a Snadragon 875 to which we are entitled but a Snapdragon 888. Something to please the Chinese public, “8” being the number of happiness in the Middle Kingdom.

As always, this is an all-in-one chip (system-on-a-chip) and all its elements are improved compared to the previous generation, the Snapdragon 865. And this, in significant proportions: Qualcomm promises + 25% for the CPU (Kryo 680) and up to + 35% for the GPU ( Adreno 660). Gains obtained through the pure improvement of the architectures, but also by the miniaturization of the circuits, since the Snapdragon 888 is the first Qualcomm chip to be engraved in 5 nm.

As with Apple, a particular block has been the subject of many improvements: the NPU. Called Hexagon 780, the chip integrated into the SoC in charge of supporting AI represents the 6th generation of this type of chip from Qualcomm. And exploded the (theoretical) performance since when the Snapdragon 865 posted a score of 15 TOPS (tera operations per second), the Snapdragon 888 promises 26! And without killing the battery since, again according to Qualcomm, the Hexagon 780 would offer three times more performance per watt.

Second big point of improvement, the Spectra image processor (ISP) digest 2.7 billion pixels per second – against “only” 2 billion last year. But besides this deluge of pixels, the big internal novelty is that the new Spectra integrates three ISPs which can work in parallel. In short: it can control and record the flows of three camera modules together. In terms of features, we are still entitled to 8K video, 4K HDR or unlimited slow modes (HFR). An avalanche of power summed up by the CEO of Qualcomm, Cristiano Amon, by a shocking sentence during the conference: ” We are a camera company (We are a camera company). Businesses in the photography business will appreciate it, but fundamentally Mr. Amon is right.

If Qualcomm has been stingy in detail, especially with regard to the possible integration of the new X60 modem, the actual performance of the GPU (this is the 3rd generation of “Elite Gaming” chip) or even the limits of the Spectra, etc. This is completely normal. As usual, the American giant of semiconductors and telecoms equipment will unveil all the details of its flagship chip tomorrow at the same time.

