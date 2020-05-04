Qualcomm expects smartphone sales to fall by 30% in the next quarter

The COVID-19 pandemic is putting the global economy at a standstill and the crisis is no exception to the smartphone market.

Worried consumers postpone their purchases

Qualcomm, which supplies most processors and modems, said in a statement that smartphone shipments are expected to plummet by about 30 percent in the coming months.

The company also reported that smartphone sales fell 21% in the last quarter, which also coincides with the start of the pandemic. It explains these figures by the containment measures that forced the various outlets to lower the curtain.

The manufacturer also adds that consumers, faced with this health crisis of unprecedented magnitude, are worried and would not consider renewing their equipment. For Qualcomm, the evolution of smartphone demand will depend in large part on the various economic stimulus policies put in place by governments.

A year 2020 saved by 5G?

The company has so far managed to stay afloat with quarterly revenue slightly above targets of $5.2 billion (compared to $5.02 billion expected) but its profit plunged 29% to $468 million from the same quarter a year ago.

Nevertheless, Qualcomm expects 5G smartphone deliveries to continue to be well maintained. The number of devices compatible with the latest generation mobile networks would be between 175 and 225 million for the year 2020 and the manufacturer would equip the overwhelming majority with its modems.

All manufacturers have launched one or more 5G models in recent months but Apple’s arrival with the iPhone 12 should be a real launching pad for the democratization of technology.