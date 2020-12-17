Qualcomm launches chip for Bluetooth headsets with longer autonomy

THE Qualcomm presented this Wednesday (16), a new chip for Bluetooth headphones, the QCC305x. The SoC promises to deliver greater autonomy to wireless devices, in addition to bringing gains in processing power, which allows the implementation of interesting features, such as active adaptive noise cancellation, in intermediate headphones.

The chipset surpasses the predecessor QCC304x with four cores, instead of three. It is compatible with aptX Adaptive technology, which dynamically adjusts the bit rate with audio resolution up to 96 kHz.

Its greater efficiency also allows the use of aptX Voice, a feature that allows echo cancellation on three microphones, as well as noise suppression on calls – all without affecting the battery life of the headphones (which can reach an entire day, according to Qualcomm).

Qualcomm’s processor will also be compatible with the new Bluetooth LE Audio standard, which promises to improve sound quality and improve the connection between completely wireless headsets, as well as adding more support for different hearing aids.

The first headphones with the QCC305x are expected to hit the market in 2021.

With information: Qualcomm and TechCrunch