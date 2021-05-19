Qualcomm leaks details of Snapdragon 778G just before launch

Several rumors released in recent months indicated that Qualcomm was preparing a successor to the popular Snapdragon 765G, which equips some of the most powerful intermediaries on the market. The company surprised when it announced at the end of March the Snapdragon 780G, which stood out for offering features of the 800 line at lower prices.

However, new rumors published this week suggested that another premium intermediate chip should be revealed on Wednesday (19), during the 5G Summit conference, a fact reinforced by a teaser released by Qualcomm. Now, the manufacturer itself has leaked the name and most of the processor configurations through its official website, on a dedicated page already taken down.

Fortunately, the site Internet Archive stored the published data, which details the new Snapdragon 778G.

Snapdragon 778G is “simplified” version of the 780G

The information confirms what the leaker Digital Chat Station had released earlier today, with the Snapdragon 778G arriving as a slightly simplified version of the Snapdragon 780G. The CPU is maintained, with the new Kryo 670 cores based on the Cortex-A78, also present in more powerful solutions like the Snapdragon 870, but undergoes an important change: lithography.

The novelty is manufactured in the 6 nm process, possibly from TSMC, and interestingly it can present advantages when compared to the more powerful brother. That’s because, despite having larger transistors, TSMC’s 6 nm lithography has a higher density than Samsung’s 5 nm process used in the 780G, the most important element in terms of energy efficiency and performance.

It is too early to say that this difference will actually translate into better results for the user, but the change is still promising. Similarities persist in other departments, such as GPU, image processing and resources.

Premium features for middlemen

As well as the more robust model, the Snapdragon 778G encompasses several features previously exclusive to the Snapdragon 800 family releases. In addition to the ability to record and play videos in HDR10 +, the novelty also brings modern connectivity options, such as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 , and focuses on games and audio playback with the Snapdragon Elite Gaming and Snapdragon Sound suites.

Another highlight is the AI ​​processing capacity, led by the Hexagon 770 chip. Even equipped on the Snapdragon 780G, the new Artificial Intelligence engine delivers up to 12 TOPs, the number of AI operations per second, a number more than twice that of the delivered by the Snapdragon 765G, which reached 5.5 TOPs.

The Snapdragon X53 modem is responsible for 5G connectivity, which interestingly undergoes an upgrade when compared to the Snapdragon 780G. In addition to the DSS and Sub-6GHz protocols, present in the most powerful chip, the Snapdragon 778G is also compatible with mmWave connections, considered as the “pure 5G” due to the high speeds they reach.

The image signal processor (ISP), the Spectra 570L, is also among the most important news. According to a “triple” ISP to integrate the Snapdragon 700 family, the image chip enables simultaneous recording of up to three 22 MP cameras, in addition to a single 192 MP sensor. Noise reduction technologies, such as Multi-Frame Noise Reduction (MFNR), promise great nighttime results.

Finally, the Adreno 642L GPU promises graphics performance 40% higher than that of the Adreno 620 on the Snapdragon 765G, but the differences for the Adreno 642 on the Snapdragon 780G are not yet clear. The information reveals that the graphics chip also supports Full HD + screens with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and 10-bit color depth.

The differences are in the details

Despite the numerous similarities, the Snapdragon 778G suffers some downgrades compared to the 780G. In addition to the aforementioned Adreno 642L GPU, there are fewer GPS protocols, while the ISP Spectra 570L supports triple recording with 22 MP cameras, against 25 MP sensors from the Spectra 570. Other than that, slow motion recording is limited to 240 FPS, against 480 FPS.

Still, the experience offered by the new processor should be sufficient for the overwhelming majority of users and, due to the more efficient lithography, it may end up being more interesting than that presented by the Snapdragon 780G. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G is due to be made official tomorrow, May 19, during the company’s presentation at the 5G Summit.