Qualcomm may launch mobile gamer in partnership with ASUS, says certification

Focused on the gamer audience, ASUS’ ROG Phone draws attention for the robust specifications it offers, ranking among the best cell phones in the category and sometimes appealing even to those who don’t care about games, but want a smartphone with a lot of power and enormous drums. The brand is one of the few to continue investing in the segment, even though it has gained weight in competition this year, with the Legion Phone Duel 2.

Apparently, Qualcomm is also eyeing the market for gamer devices and can bet with its own model soon. Rumors already indicated that the company would be working on a clone of the Nintendo Switch, yet without a clear debut forecast. While we wait for the “console” with Snapdragon, the brand may announce its own phone focused on games.

Qualcomm and ASUS May Launch New Gamer Phone

The device in question was recently found in a new certification issued by the Chinese TENAA, under the model number ASUS_I007D codenamed “Vodka”. Such codename had already been found by the website XDA Developers in the past, along with “Sake” and “Picasso”, which became the Zenfone 8 and the Zenfone 8 Flip respectively, with the novelty possibly being related to the line in some way.

According to the documentation, the device will come to market with a 6.78-inch OLED screen, Snapdragon 888 chip, 3,840 mAh battery, divided into two 1,920 mAh cells to support fast charging, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB storage , triple camera with 64 MP main lens accompanied by two 12 MP sensors, plus digital reader on the back and Android 11.

The fact that the device appears with the logo of the Snapdragon chipsets in the center is noteworthy, which raised some theories. The registered cell phone may be the speculated gamer model that Qualcomm and ASUS would be working together, according to information from the site DigiTimes, which would arrive equipped with Snapdragon 888, known at the time as Snapdragon 875.

Another possibility is that the marking is only temporary, if the Taiwanese manufacturer has sent a prototype for certification. Despite this, it’s still likely that we’re seeing a gaming device if we consider the design and specs, which could point to a possible successor or new variant of the ROG Phone 5.

New may debut Snapdragon 888+

Whether it’s a new ROG Phone or a Qualcomm model, there’s a chance that the ASUS-registered device could debut the also speculated Snapdragon 888+, recently found in benchmark tests. As usual, the new chip would not bring drastic changes, delivering just 6% more performance than the standard version of the chip.

Seeing signs there definitely is a “Snapdragon 888+” as there are mentions of SM8350+ in QC data. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 1, 2021

The main change would be in the operating speed of the more powerful core, which would go from 2.84 GHz to 3 GHz. Other than that, Qualcomm is likely to update the GPU and some other components, fixing bugs and improving performance in multiple aspects. The existence of Snapdragon 888+ gained strength this Wednesday (2), with leaker information Roland Quandt, which reveals to have found mentions of the processor.