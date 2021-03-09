Qualcomm Snapdragon SC8280 for PCs to rival Apple M1

At this point, no one has any doubt that the M1 is a big hit from Apple. It may be that, in the relatively near future, PC users will be able to enjoy an equivalent chip: rumors about the Qualcomm be working on a codename processor Snapdragon SC8280 that could finally get the ARM platform to thrive on Windows.

Not that Qualcomm hasn’t already tried. In 2019, the company introduced the Snapdragon 8cx, processor with ARM architecture developed especially for Windows 10 notebooks. In the same year, Samsung announced the Galaxy Book S, an ultra-thin notebook based on that chip.

Thanks to the new processor, the Samsung laptop can achieve autonomy of up to 23 hours, an impressive battery life for such a portable computer.

But despite Qualcomm’s efforts, notebooks with ARM technology still run into software compatibility issues and performance inconsistencies. That was probably why Samsung launched a version of the Galaxy Book S with an Intel Lakefield chip the following year.

In November 2020, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2, but that version only brought improved support for connectivity technologies. Virtually nothing has changed in terms of performance compared to the first 8cx.

Snapdragon SC8280: more performance

If the rumors are right, Qualcomm will outline a real reaction with the Snapdragon SC8280. The first information about this chip came in January and shows that it will be technically similar to the Snapdragon 888.

Seemed to a certain extent. The Snapdragon 888 has the Cortex-X1 as its main core, three high-performance Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores for simple tasks. The Snapdragon SC8280 will be able to combine only high-performance cores, but with different frequencies, according to recent information from the German website WinFuture.

At least two versions of the chip are being tested by Qualcomm, according to the vehicle. One of them supposedly has four high-performance cores identified as “Gold +” plus four “Gold” cores. They would have frequencies of 2.7 GHz and 2.43 GHz, respectively, and that would be the primary difference between them.

Adreno 690 GPU and NPU for artificial intelligence tasks would also be part of the new chip’s specifications.

Ultimately, Qualcomm’s goal would be one: to make the Snapdragon SC8280 an ARM chip with much more performance than the Snapdragon 8cx models and thus make it an equivalent of the Apple M1 for the PC segment.

But expectations need to be controlled. Qualcomm does not comment on the matter and everything is still at the stage of rumors.