Home Technology Tech news Ransomware and phishing lead most popular scams in the second quarter of...
TechnologyTech news

Ransomware and phishing lead most popular scams in the second quarter of 2020

By kenyan

The new coronavirus pandemic (SARS-CoV-2) changed everyone’s life, including the hackers who, in the second quarter of 2020, brought COVID-19 to the center of their fraudulent internet campaigns. According to data published by ESET, attacks involving ransomware and phishing attempts were the main highlights of the period, with criminals taking advantage of concerns related to the disease and the state of social isolation and home office to steal sensitive data.

Among the highlights from April to June is, for example, a major campaign that uses the name of the delivery company DHL as bait. There was an increase of about 10 times in phishing emails that use the logistics company as a theme, a growth that accompanies, of course, the greater flow in online purchases worldwide, due to the social isolation in preventing the pandemic.

In the same vein, and continuing a trend in the first quarter, attacks on remote desktop have increased. Attempts to connect third parties to platforms of this type have doubled since the beginning of the year, according to ESET, with phishing emails and malware also being used in attempts to gain access to internal networks. As always, hackers are looking for sensitive data and industrial secrets, as well as personal or sensitive employee information, which can later be used in extortion attempts.

This behavior, according to experts, also represents a change. Ransomware, a particularly important threat during the pandemic, continued to develop rapidly, but researchers saw a change in direction once criminals gained access to information. Rather than working with threats or leaks, hackers seem to prefer to auction data on the deep web, a faster and easier way to monetize volumes without having to act directly against victims.

Threats in the second half

As highlights of the second quarter of 2020, ESET cites a campaign aimed at Android users in Canada, with a ransomware disguised as an app for tracking contacts infected with COVID-19 in the country. In addition, experts cite Operation In (ter) ception, a spying scheme against aerospace and military companies focusing on the theft of confidential customer data and ongoing projects by companies in the industry.

In Latin America, ESET’s biggest point of attention was the VictoryGate botnet, used to minecret cryptocurrencies. In addition, the company points to a concentration of four large families of ransomware in the territory, with more than 70% of the detections carried out in the period belonging to one of them.

In contrast, ESET also drew attention to its Stay at Home campaign, whose initiatives involve a three-month free period of security tools for home devices, best practice guides for those who are adopting the home office and digital security courses. Parental control tools and handouts on privacy protection are also part of the package.

Source: ESET Threat Report

Related news

Tech news

Surface Duo: reviews put smartphone as a souvenir, not a serious competitor

kenyan -
The Microsoft Surface Duo started to hit the market today (10), and as expected, some analyzes are already able to confirm some initial impressions...
Read more
Tech news

Red sky: what explains the apocalyptic-alien scenario in the USA?

kenyan -
Residents of the west coast of the United States, especially places like San Francisco Bay and California, had a very unusual day last...
Read more
Tech news

Company launches platform that allows energy purchase over the internet

kenyan -
Omega Energia, a company specialized in the generation of renewable electric energy, announced last Wednesday (9), a platform that allows the purchase and...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,764FansLike
3,517FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Selene Delgado Lopez: all about the “ghost profile” that has been...

Tech news kenyan -
From time to time, a new viral controversy appears on the web to take the sleep of Internet users. This time, however,...
Read more

Criminals are extorting companies with threats of “fatal” DDoS attacks

Tech news kenyan -
A new malicious campaign organized by cyber criminals is giving a lot of headaches to several companies around the world. According to...
Read more

Galaxy S20 Fan Edition certified in China and confirmed “fast” loading

Tech news kenyan -
Despite not giving a date for its launch, Samsung has already confirmed the name of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition on its official website....
Read more

Worst malware in August: Emotet remains on top and Qbot gains...

Tech news kenyan -
Each month, Check Point's team of security researchers release the Global Threat Index listing the most widespread and dangerous malware over the past...
Read more

See how it looks: LG Wing wins concept showing innovative ways...

Tech news kenyan -
The LG Wing has fueled a lot of rumors due to its design completely different from other phones at the time. Its rotating...
Read more

NASA probe finds mysterious formations on Mars

Tech news kenyan -
In recent years, many discoveries have been made about Mars, but the Red Planet still holds several other mysteries for scientists to unravel....
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke