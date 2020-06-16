Razer launches THX Spatial Audio for Windows 10 compatible with any headset

Razer is one of the world’s leading gamer headphone manufacturers, and aiming to improve the quality of its devices, acquired in 2016 THX, a famous company specializing in audio and video created by none other than George Lucas, father of the Star Wars franchise. One of the most recent fruits of the collaboration between the companies was the Razer Opus, which brought high-fidelity audio and active noise cancellation costing less than respect solutions offered by Sony and Bose.

Razer now announces the release of THX Spatial Audio for Windows 10. The big surprise is the compatibility of the program with any model of headset, being before exclusive to products of the brand.

The spatial audio application simulates 7.1 audio systems for greater immersion, also bringing multiple profiles pre-installed with configurable equalizers, besides being possible to create your own profile. 3D audio can also be calibrated with speaker, volume, and distance positioning adjustments.

The service, however, is not free and charges US$19.99 (~US$100) per month. If your current headset has native audio support 7.1, the subscription ends up receiving a considerable discount, reaching US$9.99 (~R$52).

There is also a free trial period, so that the functions are tested before the acquisition. Unfortunately, the novelty is not officially available in Brazil, at least for now, considering that there is already a specific page for THX Spatial Audio on the company’s Brazilian website.

Later this month, Razer announced that it will use its Paid to Play loyalty program to encourage donations aimed at combating COVID-19. Through the service’s application, players can check out games that give Razer Silver points, which can then be used to make donations.