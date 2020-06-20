Readers’ photos #313 – Motorola Moto X4 in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

The Readers’ Photos series is one of the favorite columns of the site’s readers. She grew up watered with beautiful images sent by you, friends, followers, loyal companions of TudoCelular.

The column started tmida, l in 2014, and since then has been bearing good fruit to the site and to viewers.

We thank the company in these years that have passed, and the pacincia in busier weeks in which we ended up in the achieving the schedule. Enjoy another edio i.e. before that d a little turn in the last dispute to see the devices that participated and enjoy the moment.

Last week’s most voted

1st Igor Trajano – Motorola Moto X4 (36% of the vote)

2Gregory Menezes – Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (21.1% of the vote)

3Josanilton Bezerra – Xiaomi Mi9T Pro (11.9% of the vote)

If there’s something that TudoCelular readers love with pet photos, whether cats or ces, they’re always among the most voted. The winner of the last edition was the photo above sent by reader Igor Trajano of his Moto X4. What did you think of the most voted photo? Leave your comment below.

Cell phone that captured the winning photo

New participants

Photo 1

Photo 2

Photo 3

Photo 4

Photo 5

Photo 6

Photo 7

Photo 8

Photo 9

Photo 10

