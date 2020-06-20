Home Technology news Readers' photos #313 - Motorola Moto X4 in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)
Readers’ photos #313 – Motorola Moto X4 in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

By kenyan

The Readers’ Photos series is one of the favorite columns of the site’s readers. She grew up watered with beautiful images sent by you, friends, followers, loyal companions of TudoCelular.

The column started tmida, l in 2014, and since then has been bearing good fruit to the site and to viewers.

We thank the company in these years that have passed, and the pacincia in busier weeks in which we ended up in the achieving the schedule. Enjoy another edio i.e. before that d a little turn in the last dispute to see the devices that participated and enjoy the moment.

How to participate: send your photo to ns!

Click here to send an email with your photos (enter name, where you took the photo and which smartphone you used or copy our email and attach the images:

We do not accept images with EXIF removed, printed names or any watermarks.

Last week’s most voted

  • 1st Igor Trajano – Motorola Moto X4 (36% of the vote)
  • 2Gregory Menezes – Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (21.1% of the vote)
  • 3Josanilton Bezerra – Xiaomi Mi9T Pro (11.9% of the vote)

If there’s something that TudoCelular readers love with pet photos, whether cats or ces, they’re always among the most voted. The winner of the last edition was the photo above sent by reader Igor Trajano of his Moto X4. What did you think of the most voted photo? Leave your comment below.

Curious to know which other smartphones participated in the previous edio? Just check out the 312 edio.

Cell phone that captured the winning photo

Don’t forget to participate this week by sending as many photos as you want, but remember todisable the water markwhich one is used.

New participants

Photo 1

Photo 2

Photo 3

Photo 4

Photo 5

Photo 6

Photo 7

Photo 8

Photo 9

Photo 10

Vote for the best photo of this edio

Select the photo you thought was best by marking the op below the image and then scroll to the end of the poll to select the buttonSend. Wait for the confirmation message that your vote has been successfully registered. Remembering that allowed only one vote per account.

Tips for sending well (you can send more than one photo)

  • Try framing the elements that are present in the photograph, use guide lines, if possible;
  • Keep the horizon straight so as to what the scenario is falling;
  • Use the smartphone’s manual focus when touching the screen;
  • Pay attention to everything that is in the background in the image;
  • Clean the camera lenses before capturing the photo;
  • Avoid using digital zoom;
  • Keep your hands tight when taking the picture;
  • Use and abuse of good lighting;
  • Capture the scene more than once to get the best result;
  • Choose unique angles;
  • Effects are part of photography, but beware of excesses;
  • Play with the opes that the camera app offers;
  • Send the photo(s) to [email protected] with yourName,SmartphoneAndLocal;
  • Have a good time!

