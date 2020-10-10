Home Technology Tech news Readers' photos # 329 - Xiaomi Mi 9T wins the week's vote
Readers’ photos # 329 – Xiaomi Mi 9T wins the week’s vote

By kenyan

The Photos of Readers series is one of the readers’ favorite columns on the site. She grew up showered with beautiful images sent by you, friends, followers, faithful companions of TudoCelular.

The column started timidly, back in 2014, and since then it has been giving good results to the site and the viewers.

We thank the company in these years that have passed, and the patience in busier weeks in which we ended up failing to meet the schedule. Enjoy another edition – I mean, before that take a spin in the past dispute to see the devices that participated – and enjoy the moment.

How to participate: send your photo to us!

Click here to send an email with your photos (insert name, where you took the photo and which smartphone you used or copy our email and attach the images:

We do not accept images with EXIF ​​removed, printed names or any watermarks.

Most voted last week

  • Reader: Alison Sechini
  • Cell phone: Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • Local: Barracão – PR

Curious about the other smartphones that participated in the previous edition? Just check the 328 edition.

Cell phone that registered the winning photo

Don’t forget to participate this week by sending as many photos as you want, but remember disable watermark which delivers which device is used.

New participants

Photo 1

Photo 2

Photo 3

Photo 4

Photo 5

Photo 6

Photo 7

Photo 8

Photo 9

Photo 10

Vote for the best photo of this edition

Select the photo you found best by checking the option below the image and then scroll to the end of the poll to select the button Submit. Wait for the confirmation message that your vote has been successfully registered. Remembering that only one vote per account is allowed.

Tips for sending well (you can send more than one photo)

  • Try to frame the elements that will be present in the photograph, use guidelines if possible;
  • Keep the horizon straight so it doesn’t look like the scene is falling;
  • Use the smartphone’s manual focus when touching the screen;
  • Pay attention to everything that is in the background of the image;
  • Clean the camera lens before capturing the photo;
  • Avoid using digital zoom;
  • Keep your hands very steady when taking the picture;
  • Use and abuse of good lighting;
  • Capture the scenario more than once to get the best result;
  • Choose unique angles;
  • Effects are part of photography, but beware of excesses;
  • Play around with the options that the camera app offers;
  • Send the photo (s) to [email protected] with your name, smartphone and local;
  • Have a good time!

