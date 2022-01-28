Realme 9 Pro Plus will have a 50 MP camera developed by Sony

Realme is preparing for the launch of yet another line of competitively priced mid-range phones, and after increasing leaks about the Realme 9 Pro, the company now confirms the main sensor of the Realme 9 Pro Plus camera set.

A photo shared by the Beebom website on Instagram (above) shows a DSLR camera with different inscriptions.

At the top we read “Realme 9 Pro Plus”, as well as the 5G symbol confirming support for the next-generation network on the device, and on the lens we see specifications such as the 50 MP resolution, optical image stabilization (OIS) and the sensor. Sony IMX766.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The teaser does not confirm the design or further details of the smartphone, but thanks to many leaks we know that the device will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, 90 Hz refresh rate and 4,500 mAh battery.

With three rear cameras, the Realme 9 Pro Plus will not only bet on the aforementioned 50 MP sensor for the main lens, but will also adopt an ultrawide lens with an 8 MP sensor and an additional 2 MP sensor, probably for macro or video data. depth.

With a global launch scheduled for February 15th, more details about the Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro Plus should emerge in the coming days.