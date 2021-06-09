Realme can launch its first notebook under the DIZO brand

Realme may soon inaugurate a new segment of electronic products and enter the notebook market. This possibility arose after the company’s own CEO in Europe and India published an image on his Twitter profile to give a small taste of what could be to come.

The Chinese manufacturer has grown a lot in the cell phone market in recent months and, now, it is natural that it wants to expand its business with other products. In the publication made by the brand’s executive director, Madhav Sheth, it is possible to see only a piece of the notebook, which is kept inside a folder or envelope.

01001000B 01100101B 01101100B 01101100B 01101111B 00100000B 01010111B 01101111B 01110010B 01101100B 01100100B 00100001B 00000000B#really new product category has a message for you!Can you decode it & guess the product name that will add up to your #TechLife? pic.twitter.com/PhPcvn0668 — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 9, 2021

“Hello world! Realme’s new product category has a message for you. Can you decode and guess the name of the product that will be added to your #TechLife?”

In the publication, Sheth still makes a joke and publishes a binary code which, decoded, means “Hello World” (or “Hello world” in translation, a common joke in programming as it is the first code generally written by beginners) . The businessman also comments that the new product will be added to #TechLife, which indicates that the manufacturer’s first notebook may arrive under the recently announced DIZO brand, which will be responsible for launching various accessories and products aimed at IoT (Internet of Things) .

Despite this indication, it is also possible that the laptop will be presented in an entirely new lineup and, as Madhav Sheth has not released any information other than the photo, it is still necessary to wait for more concrete news on the subject.