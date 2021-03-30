Realme GT Neo appears in AnTuTu with performance close to that of Snapdragon 870

Next to the brand’s low-cost top of the line, the Realme GT Neo hits the market this week as a slightly inferior variant to the traditional Realme GT. The new device replaces the Snapdragon 888 with the Dimensity 1200, MediaTek’s most powerful chipset at the moment, and receives simple changes in the look. As leaked tests of the Geekbench 5 show, the choice seems to have been right, especially if the price is reduced significantly.

Today, courtesy of the respected leaker Digital Chat Station, new benchmark results from GT Neo were released, this time from AnTuTu. The new figures reinforce the previously seen, and indicate that the Dimensity 1200 will be an extremely competitive chip in the smartphone market, managing to confront some of Qualcomm’s most powerful chips in the most basic flagship segment.

The screenshots show that the new smartphone from Realme reaches 711,664 points, a score that compared to a phone equipped with the recent Snapdragon 870 is quite promising. The Qualcomm chip device scores 719,585 points, a number slightly higher than that achieved by the Dimensity 1200 and which certainly falls within the margin of error.

Other than that, looking at the individual results, the Mali-G77 MC9 from Dimensity is capable of surpassing the performance of the Adreno 650 from Snapdragon, which can only open up a more significant advantage, of about 10,000 points, in CPU. If the differences are proven in practice, the Realme GT Neo can be an extremely attractive option, especially if it manages to keep its price close to that of rivals with the Snapdragon 870.

Realme GT Neo has a 64 MP camera and a curved screen

With a launch scheduled for this Wednesday (31), the Realme GT Neo brings a set of very robust specifications that, in addition to the Dimensity 1200, include up to 12 GB of RAM, AMOLED screen with curved edges of 6.55 inches and 120 Hz update, “4D vibration” engine, liquid cooling system, 4,400 mAh battery and UFS 3.1 fast storage of unknown capacity.

The device also features a set of cameras with a 64 MP Sony IMX682 main sensor, embedded with technologies such as “Multi-Frame Synthesis”, which promises a lossless zoom that takes advantage of the sensor’s high resolution. Finally, its design is another of its highlights, adopting a mixed finish with matte and shiny areas based on the Cyberpunk aesthetic.