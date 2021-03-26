Realme GT Neo will have a 64 MP camera with Sony IMX682 sensor; see samples

In early March, Realme brought to market its Realme GT 5G, the brand’s first high-end device for 2021. Controversial benchmarks aside, the GT is one of the most powerful phones on the market, bringing Snapdragon 888, up to 12 GB of RAM, 120 Hz AMOLED screen and 4,500 mAh battery with 65 W fast charging. The manufacturer will not stop there, and has already confirmed the launch of the Realme GT Neo, slightly lower variant with MediaTek chipset.

With the announcement of the GT Neo getting closer and closer, the company takes the time to disclose some of the news that will be shipped on the new top of the line. We already had a sample of the design of the device, which should follow what was seen in the traditional model with slight modifications on the screen and on the back, and now the time has come to know more about your camera.

Same sensor as Realme GT

In a publication on the Chinese social network Weibo, Realme announced that the Realme GT Neo will bring a 64 MP main camera with Sony IMX682 sensor, even from the traditional Realme GT, good news considering its positioning below the more robust brother. The component will feature Multi-Frame Synthesis technology (literally translated from Chinese), which promises to offer zoom and crop in photos without loss of clarity or sharpness, acting as a “small telephoto lens”.

The company also released some samples of the camera, one aimed at demonstrating the “lossless” zoom capabilities and two others to exemplify the general quality of the main sensor in different scenarios, shown in the gallery above. The Realme GT Neo will be made official next Wednesday, March 31, yet to be defined.

What is known about the Realme GT Neo?

The Realme GT Neo will arrive equipped with the new MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset, with eight cores at up to 2.6 GHz, accompanied by 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and UFS 3.1 storage of unknown capacity. There is also a 6.55-inch AMOLED curved screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 4,400 mAh battery, a P2 connector for headphones, a “4D vibration” engine and a liquid cooling system.

The look of the device is inspired by the Cyberpunk aesthetic, featuring a color called “Final Fantasy”, which brings a double finish with matte and shiny areas, and the Realme logo with the motto “Dare To Leap” aligned in the lower left corner of the rear . Other than that, in general, the GT Neo follows the same design line seen in the traditional model with Snapdragon.