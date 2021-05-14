Realme Narzo 30 has a photographic set confirmed by the manufacturer

The Chinese Realme confirmed on Thursday (13), in a publication on Facebook, the photographic set of the Narzo 30. The next intermediate smartphone of the company will be launched on May 18 with three rear cameras. The launch comes almost three months after the Narzo 30 Pro and 30A models.

The manufacturer has not revealed the entire smartphone camera department, but has confirmed at least the resolution of the main sensor, which will have 48 MP. Along with the publication, an image was taken with the unprecedented Narzo 30; check it out below:

Although Realme did not confirm further details about the launch, an unboxing and hands-on video revealed a look very similar to that of the Narzo 30 Pro, with relatively thin edges and a plastic back.

The content also confirms some specifications of the device, such as Helio G95 processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and 6.5 inch Full HD + LCD screen. On the battery, the Narzo 30 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 30 W Dart Charge fast charging support.

Realme Narzo 30 will be launched first in Malaysia next Tuesday, May 18, and as of yet it has no information on arrival in other markets.