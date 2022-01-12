RED: Growing up is a Beast! will skip theaters and arrive on Disney+ in March

One of the main exciting launches for the beginning of the year, Red: Growing up is a beast!, will skip theatrical release and debut directly on Disney+. The decision came directly from Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution last Friday (7th), in a press release.

The announcement comes months after the premiere of luca, on Disney+, which although it had a very good reception on streaming, in June it was announced that it would be the last Pixar film to be made available directly on digital. A Pixar source would have revealed to Insider precisely that Red, slated to debut in 2022, would feature a theatrical-only release. “Hope is to get back to normal with Red: Growing up is a beast!“, said the source, while commenting that the safety of viewers will continue to be of utmost importance to the company. The information, however, was not officially confirmed by Pixar or Disney at the time.

This time, Kareem Daniel, Chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, recalled in a note the public’s enthusiasm for luca and soul, the first film by the studios to be released in this modality. “We can’t wait to share Pixar’s next amazing movie, Red“, the executive said. “Given the slow recovery at the box office, particularly in family films, flexibility remains at the heart of our distribution decisions as we prioritize delivering The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled content to audiences around the world. ”.

In Red, Mei Lee is a confident and “a little silly” 13-year-old torn between remaining her mother’s dutiful daughter and living through the chaos of adolescence. As if changes in her interests, relationships, and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too nervous (which for a teenager is pretty much all the time), she transforms into a giant red panda.

This is Pixar’s first feature film directed solely and exclusively by a woman, who has even been recognized with an Oscar for a short film by the studios. Domee Shi, director of Good, a Pixar film that anticipated the screening of The Incredibles 2 in cinemas, directs and scripts Red and has more female support from the production: that of Lindsey Collins, who worked on Wall-E and looking for dory.

The cast consists of Rosalie Chiang, who will voice the young Mei Lee and debut in her first feature film. By his side, Sandra Oh, the star of Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve and who also closes his second project with Disney after playing Virana in Raya and the Last Dragon, will be the original voice of the character Ming.

RED: Growing up is a Beast! arrives on Disney+ on March 11.