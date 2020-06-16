Home Technology news Red Magic 5G Eclipse Black gains global release with 12GB of RAM
Technologynews

Red Magic 5G Eclipse Black gains global release with 12GB of RAM

By kenyan

Presented in mid-March to the Chinese market, the Nubia Red Magic 5G smartphone gamer had officially confirmed by the manufacturer the global availability of another variant, driven by success within China.

According to the company, the Red Magic 5G Eclipse Black with 12GB of RAM will be offered through the brand’s official website to consumers interested around the world in acquiring the version in question, which arrives to accompany the Hot Rod Red variant, confirmed earlier this month.

Generally speaking, the device offers the same standards seen in the other variants, i.e. qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 6.65″ AMOLED with 144Hz refresh rate, Active Liquid-Cooling cooling with Turbo Fan 3.0 and triple camera at the rear, the main being a Sony IMX686 of 64MP.

To close the pool, this particular variant offers a combo of 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and it is not possible to expand the available space since the device does not support microSD by default.

Speaking specifically of availability, the manufacturer confirmed that the global availability of Nubia Red Magic 5G Eclipse Black began today, and it is also confirmed that the North American market will have to wait a little longer for the offer (the forecast is to offer there on the 22nd).

As for prices, the company will offer at the initial values of US$599 (~R$ 3,108), €599 (~R$ 3,494) or £559 (~R$ 3,646), depending on the market that will make the purchase.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G is still available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives.

