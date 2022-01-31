Redmi K50 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be released before the version with Dimensity 9000

The new Redmi K50 line will debut in two versions with different processors, but Xiaomi’s main bet is on the Qualcomm processor version, leaving the launch of the MediaTek model for later.

The information is from Xiaomi CEO Lu Weibing, who commented in response to the company’s fans that the Redmi K50 will arrive first with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, followed by the version with Dimensity 9000 a little later. Unfortunately, he didn’t give more details about the devices or when they will actually be presented, something that should be revealed in the coming days.

We currently know that Xiaomi is preparing four models of the line: the Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro Plus and K50 Gaming. The models will have different nomenclature in the rest of the world.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Evidence points out that the Redmi K50 should debut with the new MediaTek 7000 (or 8000) chip while the K50 Pro would bet on the Snapdragon 870.

The Redmi K50 Pro Plus should debut with a high-performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, while the Redmi K50 Gaming can be equipped with the Dimensity 9000 processor, although indications also point to the use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

The line will also offer fast charging of up to 120 W in the most powerful models and cameras with a resolution of up to 108 MP.

The announcement is expected to take place in February, with a date yet to be defined by Xiaomi.