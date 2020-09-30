Redmi Note 10 5G can be launched in October with Snapdragon 750G

As much as it looks like a totally new smartphone, it seems that Xiaomi should rename the Mi 10T Lite to Redmi Note 10 5G in the Chinese market, while the Pro variant uses the Dimensity 820 chipset.

The Redmi Note 10 5G should come out of the box with 8 GB of RAM, a 6.57-inch IPS LCD screen, four rear cameras and a 4,520 mAh battery. Another highlight will be the presence of Android 10.

For now, the Xiaomi has not yet officially manifested about the subject. Therefore, we recommend that you consider everything as just another market rumor. That’s because there are chances of Xiaomi to reuse the Mi 10T line and launch devices like Redmi K30T in China.

Looking forward to Xiaomi’s upcoming releases? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.