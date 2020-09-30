Home Technology Tech news Redmi Note 10 5G can be launched in October with Snapdragon 750G
TechnologyTech news

Redmi Note 10 5G can be launched in October with Snapdragon 750G

By kenyan

As much as it looks like a totally new smartphone, it seems that Xiaomi should rename the Mi 10T Lite to Redmi Note 10 5G in the Chinese market, while the Pro variant uses the Dimensity 820 chipset.

The Redmi Note 10 5G should come out of the box with 8 GB of RAM, a 6.57-inch IPS LCD screen, four rear cameras and a 4,520 mAh battery. Another highlight will be the presence of Android 10.

For now, the Xiaomi has not yet officially manifested about the subject. Therefore, we recommend that you consider everything as just another market rumor. That’s because there are chances of Xiaomi to reuse the Mi 10T line and launch devices like Redmi K30T in China.

Looking forward to Xiaomi’s upcoming releases? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

Related news

Tech news

Galaxy S21 Ultra battery gains certification showing the same capacity as its predecessor

kenyan -
The coming battery Galaxy S21 Ultra, top of the line that should be made official in early 2021, has just been awarded the 3C...
Read more
Tech news

Pay with your cell phone? Nothing! Amazon One wants you to pay with the palm of your hand

kenyan -
Amazon has just impressed the internet once again by announcing, on Tuesday (29), One, a proposal for a centralized payment and identification system...
Read more
Tech news

Hydrogen cells can boost new superbats for MacBooks and iPads

kenyan -
The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO, in English) has just granted another patent to Apple. In the document, entitled "Portable...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

How to post an article on your LinkedIn profile

Tech news kenyan -
LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) is an excellent platform for those who want to create a professional network and look for a...
Read more

FBI offers $ 10,000 reward for leads on porn site owner

Tech news kenyan -
The Federal Bureau of Investigation or FBI this week announced a $ 10,000 cash reward for anyone who provides relevant information that could...
Read more

Black Widow is delayed again and changes the entire Marvel calendar...

Tech news kenyan -
The postponements of major releases in theaters in the year have been recurring this season. After all, the pandemic scenario of the...
Read more

Mansão de Um Maduco no Pedaço will be available for booking...

Tech news kenyan -
Have you ever imagined staying at the iconic and cult series mansion Fresh prince of Bel Air? Airbnb users will not only...
Read more

This police drone can chase bandits for 3 hours at 225...

Tech news kenyan -
The startup Sonin Hybrid has just revealed an invention that is all that comes to mind when we think about the future uses...
Read more

How important is the cloud to keep your data safe? ...

Tech news kenyan -
This week, Avast held a conference to talk more about the use of the cloud in cybersecurity, especially in the business world. The...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke