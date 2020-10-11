Redmi Note 10 and 10 Pro: leak brings new device specifications

As much as there is still no forecast for the launch of the new Redmi Note 10 and 10 Pro, several rumors involving the devices are being published on the web. We recently saw that one of the devices must have a more powerful main camera than expected.

Now, the well-known and trusted DigitalChatStation has published new details of the intermediaries. According to the leak, the Redmi Note 10 and 10 Pro should come out of the box with LCD screen that has a hole to accommodate the front camera.

In addition, the Redmi Note 10 brings MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor and 48 MP main camera at its rear. See below that details are already circulating on the Weibo social network:

Redmi Note 10 Pro should be a little more powerful than its brother. Thus, we have a Snapdragon 750G processor combined with a 108 MP main camera.

This is the second rumor that indicates the presence of a powerful camera in the Redmi Note line. The Snapdragon 750G is an important choice, since the chipset is the same as the Mi 10T Lite.

For now, Redmi has not yet commented on the leaked information. Therefore, we recommend that you always consider everything as just another market rumor.

Even so, based on information published by retail sources, everything indicates that the launch price of the Redmi Note 10 should stay at 1,000 yuan house (~ R $ 826), while the Pro variant may cost 1,500 yuan (~ R $ 1,240).