Redmi Note 10: users report several problems on the line screens

The Redmi Note line is renowned for the high cost-benefit it offers, with robust specifications and an affordable price. The maxim is especially true in the latest models in the family, from the Redmi Note 10 series. In addition to hardware upgrades and even 5G compatibility on some models, the new devices feature generous battery and the AMOLED screen is the main highlight.

The panels used in most launches have a refresh rate of 120 Hz and manage to achieve a respectable 1,200 nits of brightness, a value very close to that of the newest line tops, which reach 1,300 nits. Despite this, the change may have caused some serious problems, which began to be reported by a significant number of users this week.

Fake ringtones, freezing and more

The most reported problem is the lack of responsiveness of the screen, which does not interpret the users’ touch, in addition to possible “false touches”, when the panel starts to react and perform actions without user input. Other frequently reported flaws include freezes and screen flicker, when interface elements start to shake spontaneously.

Now today it’s 6th day and he is facing the same problem with the phone .. he asked service Center about it they said its not due to hardware it’s due to software so wait for 1-2months for new software update to come. he doesn’t want to wait for 1-2months. @consumerforum_ – Adv. Tarun sharma (@ AdvTarun93) April 6, 2021

Interestingly, faults appear to be more frequent when the 120 Hz mode is activated, with the activation of the 60 Hz mode being a temporary solution. In addition, the dark mode also appears to be another cause of the problems, intensifying the appearance of flickering of the panel. Redmi India has already contacted a large number of users with complaints on Twitter, with some even switching units, but the problems persist.

To the user @ AdvTarun93, whose friend’s copy came to be replaced but remained defective, the company claimed to be a software failure, which would be corrected later in an update yet to be released. It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that a device in the Redmi Note line suffers from serious problems, with Redmi Note 9 itself being an example of this.

Redmi Note 9 also experienced problems

Launched in April last year, the Redmi Note 9 marked the line’s first major design change in two years, with a square camera module centered on the back of the phone. The changes in the construction appear to have opened up loopholes for failures, with a large number of users of the device indicating that the sensors had not been sealed correctly.

Dust and even liquids were able to access the sensor region, something that could render the components unusable and should not be possible, considering the seals applied to the phone. Similar to what has been happening with the Redmi Note 10, Xiaomi has contacted those affected by Twitter, but has not yet issued an official response to the case.