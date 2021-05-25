Relax mode: how to put app shortcuts on the iPhone screen

The iPhone Health app brings together several interesting features for those looking to improve their quality of life. Among its main features, such as weight monitoring and heart rate control (by an external device), Saúde also helps to monitor sleep quality and has a very useful feature to avoid distractions before going to sleep: the Relax mode.

Through this tool, iPhone simplifies screen locking and automatically activates Do Not Disturb mode to prevent you from being distracted by apps on the home screen and receiving notifications. The Relax mode is configured in the Health Sleep category, when scheduling bedtime, and can be enabled just before sleep time.

The simplified locked screen also has shortcuts to applications that you usually access before going to sleep, such as music, meditation, ebooks, or other apps of your choice.

Below, follow the step by step if you already use Relax mode and want to learn how to put new shortcuts on the tool. Remember that this process is done on the Sleep mode screen, therefore, at the time you have scheduled to relax and sleep.

Adding app shortcuts in Relax mode

Step 1: on the Relax mode screen, select the “Shortcuts” option.

Step 2: touch “Edit” to add or, if you want, remove a shortcut.

Step 3: select the option “Add Another Shortcut”.

Step 4: the section for adding a shortcut will show several options for the most popular apps and categories. If you don’t see the app you would like to add to the list, scroll down and touch “Select an App from Your Library”.

Step 5: choose the app shortcut you want to add and touch the “+” icon (addition).

Returning to the iPhone home screen from Relax mode

If you have to access any other application that you have not added between shortcuts, you can access apps from the home screen at any time. To do this, on the Relax mode screen, tap “Highlight”. Then, simply unlock the iPhone with Face ID, by dragging your finger upwards, or by Touch ID, by pressing the start button.

Important: remember that the Do Not Disturb mode will remain on during your sleep schedule. To deactivate it, access the Control Center and, finally, tap the “half moon” button.