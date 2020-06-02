Research indicates that Huawei company that most applied for 5G patents in the world

Huawei is one of the most invested manufacturers in research and development in the world, debuting several technologies, which end up being replicated by other companies in their products. According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the company applied for more than 4,400 patents in 2019, number one in applications of the type.

The Chinese was one of the first to offer periscopic lens with wide zoom in its P30 Pro, and can again be a pioneer in cameras with the use of Liquid Lens, which uses an advanced system to allow free movement of lenses and thus have adjustable focal length. Huawei doesn’t stop there, and wants to be the world leader in 5G, a fact reinforced by research released this week.

Information revealed by IPlytics, a German patent data company, claims that the manufacturer has applied for more than 3,100 patents related to the new 5G connection, of which about 2,000 have been granted. Again the company takes the top spot, representing 15.05% of the global total of the new network standard, making it a leader in the field of 5G communications.

Interestingly, despite being the company that most applied for 5G patents, Huawei leaves the lead when the matter turns to granted applications. Samsung moves ahead, closely followed by Nokia and LG, with the Chinese company finishing fourth. In any case, the data confirm that the race for 5G is increasingly intense, and we should see a wide adoption of the new network very soon, including in Brazil, which should have auction of the new frequencies in 2021.