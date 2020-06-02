Home Technology news Research indicates that Huawei company that most applied for 5G patents in...
Technologynews

Research indicates that Huawei company that most applied for 5G patents in the world

By kenyan

Huawei is one of the most invested manufacturers in research and development in the world, debuting several technologies, which end up being replicated by other companies in their products. According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the company applied for more than 4,400 patents in 2019, number one in applications of the type.

The Chinese was one of the first to offer periscopic lens with wide zoom in its P30 Pro, and can again be a pioneer in cameras with the use of Liquid Lens, which uses an advanced system to allow free movement of lenses and thus have adjustable focal length. Huawei doesn’t stop there, and wants to be the world leader in 5G, a fact reinforced by research released this week.

Information revealed by IPlytics, a German patent data company, claims that the manufacturer has applied for more than 3,100 patents related to the new 5G connection, of which about 2,000 have been granted. Again the company takes the top spot, representing 15.05% of the global total of the new network standard, making it a leader in the field of 5G communications.

Interestingly, despite being the company that most applied for 5G patents, Huawei leaves the lead when the matter turns to granted applications. Samsung moves ahead, closely followed by Nokia and LG, with the Chinese company finishing fourth. In any case, the data confirm that the race for 5G is increasingly intense, and we should see a wide adoption of the new network very soon, including in Brazil, which should have auction of the new frequencies in 2021.

Previous articleIsrael claims to have “successfully” tested ballistic missiles
Next articleAt least 100,000 evacuated off the west coast of India because of cyclone

RELATED ARTICLES

news

Coronavrus: Accedian releases software licenas performance monitoring for hospitals

kenyan -
Faced with the crisis caused by the new coronavirus, Accedian joins the – already large – list of companies that somehow contribute to society...
Read more
news

Archaeology at home! Norwegian couple finds Viking skeleton under residtion floor

kenyan -
If you think Viking is something currently present only in TV series, a couple from Norway had a surprise to discover a tomb from...
Read more
news

HP announces new accessories for gamers focused on cost-benefit

kenyan -
HP has announced new accessories for the gamer line, with the addition of two new mice and the brand's first 2.4 GHz wireless headset....
Read more
15,701FansLike
3,465FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Man who spent night with deceased wife under a lorry sues the government

News Connie Mukenyi -
Charles Mwenda is one bitter husband after he was forced to spend the night with his deceased wife under a lorry and has decided...
Read more

Former Milele FM presenter lands new job on her birthday

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Former Milele FM presenter Joyce Gituro announced her comeback to radio on Tuesday 2, 2020 which is her birthday after she revealed that she...
Read more

Man left stranded after police drove off with his car

Local news Stanley Kasee -
A man in Awendo, Migori County, was left stranded at a roadblock after one of the police officers at the roadblock drove off in...
Read more

Stop killing us – Kenyans up in arms after police kill yet another homeless man in Mathare

News Connie Mukenyi -
Kenyans seem to be fed up with the extreme police brutality that they are facing from the police. Since the first day of curfew,...
Read more

Kenyans emerge top Diamond Platnumz’s fans as he gets recognition from Billboard

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Tanzanian Bongo Flavor superstar Diamond Platnumz keeps on making headlines this time being after he got a rare recognition from one of America’s top...
Read more

Margaret Kamar sworn in as Senate Deputy Speaker

News Stanley Kasee -
Uasin Gishu County Senator Margaret Kamar has officially replaced Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki as the Senate Deputy Speaker. The senator won the position after...
Read more

Fagia kwako kwanza na ushughulikie Babu – Kenyans troll Raila after he joined the world in mourning George Floyd

News Connie Mukenyi -
Netizens have trolled former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after he uploaded a condolence message mourning George Floyd. George lost his life in America after...
Read more

Tumekaa three weeks bila sex kwa hii nyumba – Angry Size 8 accuses DJ MO for denying her sex (Video)

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Secular turned gospel singer Size 8 is an angry wife after her husband and gospel disc jockey DJ MO denied her sex for three...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke