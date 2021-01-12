Roborock S7: the robot vacuum cleaner that finally takes the mop seriously

The new robot vacuum cleaner, from Roborock, does not rely on the suction power or its ability to cross the highest carpets, but on the washing, a gadget function for the majority of models.

Forbidden to use a cleaning product or detergent, can a robotic vacuum cleaner be a credible washing solution? This is what Roborock wants to believe, who endowed his latest S7 with a supposedly revolutionary mop function. Indeed, some high-end models at Roomba, Ecovacs and Roborock, have a water tray and a mode of washing the floors in addition to their classic suction function. So far none of them have proven effective in this task and the reason is quite simple: they can only use water, which is cold moreover.

Technology from toothbrushes

Roborock believes it has found a suitable solution for mop mode and has integrated it into its new robot vacuum, the S7. It is a sonic vibration technology, a principle already proven in electric toothbrushes, for example. In the case of the S7, this involves applying micro vibrations (up to 3000 rpm) with the mop which would allow it to take off the most resistant stains. Thus, the Chinese brand explains that the pressure applied to the floor is almost doubled compared to what a conventional vacuum cleaner is capable of. The manufacturer has also equipped its latest vacuum cleaner with a function of raising the mop which makes it possible, for example, to pass over the carpets (the less thick at least) without watering them. This mechanism is also set up when the robot returns to its base to prevent the wet part of the vacuum cleaner from remaining in contact with the ground. The parquet floors will appreciate.

For the rest, the S7 looks like the S6 Max V, the latest robot of the brand, whether in terms of aesthetics or in its technical characteristics. Same dimensions, equal suction power (2500 Pa), identical autonomy, there is little more than the main bristle brush that changes, the latter being replaced by a rubber model more resistant to hair.

As for the interface, it has also undergone some slight changes, in particular to measure the intensity of the mop or to distinguish the different passage areas. The Roborock S7 will be marketed in the second half of the year at a price of 549 euros.