Robot the size of a cockroach moves with the agility of a feline

Engineers at Berkeley University, USA, created a robot the size of an insect that can move with the agility of a cheetah. The tiny bot has a system based on the foot pads present on the feet of these cats, allowing them to traverse complex terrain and avoid unexpected obstacles.

The principle called electrostatic adhesion gives the minirobot the unique ability to dodge and rotate at high speed, without losing motor stability or bumping into objects along the way. Small and robust, they can move through mazes without worrying about hairpin turns.

Version 2.0

Constructed with thin layers of a material that bends and contracts with the application of an electrical voltage, the robot was first introduced in 2019. With a simple design and the size of a cockroach, it was already able to run across a surface. flat at 2.4 km/h, about the same speed as the real insect.

In this new version with electrostatic pads installed on the minirobot’s feet, the researchers were able to expand control over the device. The increased applied tension causes the bot to stick to the surface, forcing the rest of its body to rotate around its paw and allowing it to turn with greater centripetal acceleration than most real insects.

“Our original robot moved very fast, but we couldn’t control whether it went left or right. It often ran randomly, because if there was a slight difference in the manufacturing process, it would swerve to one side. Now, the big innovation was adding pads to the feet that allow you to make very fast turns with total stability,” celebrates mechanical engineering professor Liwei Lin.

applications

During testing, the robots were able to charge small gas sensors and dodge obstacles as they navigated through a labyrinth made of Lego. They also proved to be super-resistant and able to withstand the stomps of a person weighing 55 kg without damaging the entire structure.

With these features, these bots would be ideal for carrying out search and rescue operations or for acting in more dangerous situations, such as checking for possible gas leaks. In these cases, autonomy would not be a problem, since in addition to the robot powered by an electrical wire, the researchers also created a battery-powered version that can be away from the socket for up to 19 minutes.

“One of the biggest challenges today is making smaller scale robots that maintain the power and control of larger robots. With large scale robots, you can add a big battery and control system, no problem. But when you try to shrink everything to a smaller and smaller scale, the weight of these elements makes the bot move very slowly. Our robot is very fast, very strong and requires very little energy, which allows it to charge sensors and electronics at the same time it charges a battery”, adds Professor Lin.