Robotic skin made in the laboratory has bruises after suffering injuries

When someone bangs a part of their body against a hard wall they know that after the pain, the spot will probably turn purple. This characteristic of human skin from generating bruises to indicate lesions can now also be reproduced in robots: the ionic skin (I-skin) was created by researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

The new material is able to detect the force of the impact through ionic signals and changes color, from yellow to purple, in a way very similar to what happens to human skin after a blow. The hydrogel used in the equipment is transparent, elastic, biocompatible and can be applied to electronic prostheses.

“We hope that artificial skin is especially useful for soft robots or people who wear prostheses and do not receive sensory feedback to know that they hit something and potentially hurt themselves or damage a limb without realizing it”, says one of the people responsible for the study, the researcher Qi Zhang from the university’s science and engineering department.

technoderm

The ionic hydrogel created by the scientists has a molecule called spiropyran, which changes color after suffering mechanical stress. During testing, the material showed variations in pigmentation and electrical conductivity when stretched or compressed. The purple color remained on the skin for up to five hours before turning yellow again.

To prove the concept, the researchers glued the I-skin to different parts of the volunteers’ bodies, such as fingers, elbows and knees. They found that bending or stretching the new material caused the electrical signal to change, but didn’t hurt the skin enough to generate bruises.

“This gradual behavior is very similar to what happens to human skin in terms of electrical and optical signaling. This opens up new opportunities to detect damage to prosthetic and robotic devices, which are essential factors in making more efficient and responsive devices,” explains Qi Zhang.

robotic camouflage

Detecting artificial skin has great potential in wearable device applications or for gentle robotics, creating androids that could be mistaken for humans, who get hurt and “feel” when bumped into or hit by something.

For now, electronic skins that show bruises and produce tactile feedback for prostheses or robots are still in the testing phase. The researchers at the University of Hong Kong were able to demonstrate a promising breakthrough, but they created only small patches-shaped samples.

It will still be a long time before scientists are able to cover entire robots with functional skins, capable of mimicking all the features of the human epidermis. “We created films that use ions to transport electrical charges, as in real skin, but we still need to see if this property applies on larger scales”, completes the researcher.

other attempts

Russian company Promobot has developed special polymers to sculpt what researchers call a new generation of androids. The malleable rubber was created to “dress” the metallic parts of robots and the result is, to say the least, disturbing. Long ago, no one could have imagined that the “skin” of a machine would be so realistic.

Scientists at the National University of Singapore have also joined this wave of robots with humanoid characteristics. They invented a foam that gives machines the ability to “feel” objects. AiFoam has artificial nerves, which in addition to sensory properties, can also repair itself when damaged.

It is too early to say when touch-sensitive robots capable of experiencing sensations, getting hurt or feeling pain will be present among “ordinary” human beings, far from laboratories. Until that happens, all that remains is to imagine what the future will be like with androids created in our image and likeness.