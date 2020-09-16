Rocket Lab may be the first private company to seek life on Venus

Yes, the planet Venus took debates and sparked discussions about the possibility of life there this week. Meanwhile, Elon Musk plans to take humans to Mars, and Jeff Bezos thinks of people living in space permanently. New Zealand’s Rocket Lab, on the other hand, could be the first company to investigate the possibility of life on Venus, and it could start studies even before NASA or other space agencies.

For this, Rocket Lab’s idea is to launch the small Photon satellite by means of the Electron rocket by 2023. “We will launch the mission to see if we can find life,” says Peter Back, the company’s founder and executive director. He points out that the newly discovered phosphine on the planet reinforces the possibility of life there, and that they consider it a lot in looking at what is there.

Photon is a small satellite that has already performed its first flight test. If it were launched during the alignment of Earth and Venus, Photon would arrive there in a few months to fly over the planet and take some pictures. Then, the satellite could release a small probe into the Venusian atmosphere, which would take readings to look for signs of life in the atmospheric regions where phosphine was found. The data obtained by the probe would be sent to Photon before being destroyed, and the satellite would transmit it to Earth.

More views from First Light, Rocket Lab’s first Photon satellite in orbit. pic.twitter.com/GB9f2IBx9J – Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) September 3, 2020

We still don’t know if the phosphine found in the clouds of Venus comes from some biological source, and it will only be possible to discover the origins of the substance with some ship sent to Venus to study the issue better. Even so, it is worth remembering that the company already had plans for a mission to Venus in search of life since 2019, well before the discovery of phosphine. The Electron rocket, which would be used on the mission, is much smaller than those used by competitors, and the vehicle could very well send a probe to the planet. So Rocket Lab thinks about developing and financing the mission, and is looking for partners to share the costs.

Rocket Lab’s mission would be more modest and it is possible that it will carry only one scientific instrument. The probe would not survive long on Venus and would hardly have a camera, but it could provide significant scientific feedback. For Sara Seager, a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a spectrometer or gas analysis instrument could go on a trip to confirm the presence of phosphine and analyze other gases. “Looking for other unexpected gases could also be a sign of life”, she comments.

So the company’s advantage is the rapid development of the mission, which could be ready for launch well before missions from government space agencies. Although this small mission lacks sophisticated capabilities, it would be the first mission developed to enter the Venusian atmosphere since the Soviet Vega 2 mission, carried out in 1985.

Source: New York Times